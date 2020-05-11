Cascade Organic Flour Donates Another 21 Tons of Flour to 2nd Harvest to Help Those in Need in Washington State

Cascade Organic Flour Has Donated 42 Tons of Whole Wheat Flour to Food Banks in WA So Far in 2020

ROYAL CITY, Wash., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cascade Organic Flour has recently donated another twenty-one (21) tons of its organic whole wheat flour to 2nd Harvest (in the Tri-Cities, WA) to help those in need in eastern and central Washington.

This donation in May of 2020 follows a donation of 21 tons of flour to 2nd Harvest in Spokane last month (in April of 2020).

2nd Harvest sent a semi-truck on May 7th to pick-up the 21 tons of flour at Cascade Organic Flour's mill/warehouse in Royal City, Washington.

2nd Harvest plans to quickly distribute this additional 21 tons of the nutritious high protein whole wheat flour from Cascade Organic Flour to various food banks and thousands of families across eastern and central Washington.

"Cascade Organic Flour is pleased to be able to donate another truckload of our flour to 2nd Harvest, as we know the demands on food banks our continuing to increase during these challenging times, and we want to make a significant and sustained effort to respond to help those in need," stated Justin Brown, Cascade Organic Flour's Owner and CEO,

About Cascade Organic Flour

Cascade Organic Flour/Cascade Organic Farms is a family-owned producer of organic flour, organic wheat, organic dry edible beans, and other organic crops in Washington State. Cascade Organic Flour's modern flour mill (near our farms in central Washington State) is one of the top manufacturers of premium high protein organic flour in the Western US. Additionally, Cascade Organic Farms is a leading grower of organic wheat, organic pinto beans and organic black beans in the Pacific Northwest.

