Carapelli Olive Oil Featured In Indulgent Recipes For National Chocolate Day

Crafted with Respect for Nature, Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil Elevates Savory and Sweet Flavors

DALLAS, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Carapelli Olive Oil, the world's number one premium extra virgin olive oil brand, indulges culinary enthusiasts with rich, delectable recipes this Sunday, October 28 to recognize National Chocolate Day. Partnering with blogger and baking enthusiast, Cosette Posko of Cosette's Kitchen, Carapelli elevates a classic sweet treat, Chocolate Olive Oil Cookies, with a beautiful organic oil that is soft, balanced and fruity. Carapelli Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil is also featured in a new on-trend recipe, Dark Chocolate Strawberry Ricotta Toast, perfect for a sweet celebration.

Dedicated to high-quality craftsmanship with respect for nature, Carapelli offers two premium organic extra virgin varieties with exquisite flavor that enhance any dish, including luscious, chocolate delicacies. Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Unfiltered Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil feature olives from carefully selected groves, handled delicately with careful attention. The natural life cycles of the plants, trees, fruit and vegetables guide the olive oil creation.

Carapelli's mission is to actively care, nurture and prepare olive oils with quality and artistry. There is a concerted effort to minimize the human impact on the environment and ensure that the path from the grove to the bottle is as natural as possible. Crops are rotated so that resources in the field, or orchard are used efficiently. Chemical pesticides, synthetic fertilizers, antibiotics or genetically modified organisms (GMOs), either as a component of production or an end-product, are not used to make the organic varieties. A careful analysis of the soil and trees guarantees that there are no possible contaminants. Each bottle of Carapelli Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Unfiltered Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil also receives the USDA Organic Certification and Non-GMO Project Verified seal.

"The difference with our organic olive oil is that it is nurtured with extra care," said Deoleo Quality and Product Development & Regulatory Director Paula Barrocas Lopes. "We consider the environment, sustainability of farming practices and balance of the nature in order to gather olives with the right quality."

Inspired by the superiority and benefits of baking with organic olive oil, blogger Cosette Posko prepared Chocolate Olive Oil Cookies featuring Carapelli Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil to enjoy this National Chocolate Day. Decadent and indulgent with rich flavors, Carapelli offers a unique complexity to a tried-and-true recipe that chocolate lovers everywhere will celebrate.

The Dark Chocolate Strawberry Ricotta Toast recipe, evokes the popular sweet-and-salty taste trend by combining the soft and fruity taste of Carapelli Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil with ricotta cheese, toasted almonds, strawberries and decadent dark chocolate crumbles.

Carapelli's Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Unfiltered Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil are now available in the olive oil aisle at select grocery and mass retailers nationwide. For more information and recipe inspiration, visit www.CarapelliUSA.com and follow along on Instagram and Facebook.

FLAVOR PROFILE: ORGANIC EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL

Soft, balanced and fruity, with a touch of apple and almonds, this offering from Carapelli is crafted from 100% organic extra virgin Mediterranean olive oils.

FLAVOR PROFILE: UNFILTERED ORGANIC EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL

Beautifully dense and nutty, Carapelli Unfiltered Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil captures the nuances of nature in a remarkably flavorful cold-extracted oil which incorporates light pulp from the olives, giving the oil its naturally cloudy and rustic appearance.

CHOCOLATE OLIVE OIL COOKIES

Featuring Carapelli Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil

From Cosette Posko of Cosette's Kitchen

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Servings: 24

1/2 cup unsalted butter melted and browned, then cooled

1/4 cup Carapelli Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil

3/4 cup packed dark brown sugar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon molasses

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 egg

1 egg yolk

1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 cup cocoa powder

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

3/4 cup dark chocolate chunks extra for tops

Flake sea salt, optional

Heat the oven to 325 F.

Line 2 cookie sheets with parchment paper or silicone mats.

In a small saucepan, melt stick of unsalted butter. Allow to melt and slowly begin to brown. Stir and swirl the pan making sure the butter doesn't burn. Remove from heat when browned.

In a mixing bowl, cream together the melted and cooled, browned butter, olive oil, sugars and molasses. Beat in the vanilla and eggs until creamy, about 5 minutes. Slowly mix in the dry ingredients (sift the baking soda and cocoa powder), mix until just combined. Add in the chocolate chunks.

Drop cookies (about 2 tablespoons per cookie) onto cookie sheets 2 inches apart. Bake for 15 minutes then top with additional chocolate chunks and flake salt. Bake for another 3-5 minutes until edges are crisp and centers are soft.

Allow to cool in the pan for 5 minutes then transfer to wire rack.

ABOUT CARAPELLI OLIVE OIL

As the Tuscan expert in extra virgin olive oil since 1893, the heart of Carapelli Olive Oil is to create a masterpiece in each bottle of its premium olive oils. The beautifully, balanced oil is artfully and skillfully crafted with respect for nature. Carapelli Olive Oil's distinct quality flavor evokes the heritage and passionate spirit of the founders, their passion for each other; for classic Italian culture; and the artistry of making olive oil.

ABOUT DEOLEO

Deoleo is a Spanish multinational food company and the world's top selling olive oil bottler, present in more than 80 countries on the five continents. It has factories in Spain and Italy and sales offices in 15 countries. Deoleo has leading global brands, such as Bertolli, the best-selling brand in the United States, Carapelli and Sasso; and the Spanish brands Carbonell, Hojiblanca and Koipe.

