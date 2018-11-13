'Butternut Call This Mac & Cheese': Cece's® Veggie Co. Unveils the First Fresh, Organic Veggie Shells & Cheese; More Healthy Meal Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cece's® Veggie Co., an Austin, Texas-based food brand known for shaking up the produce department with veggie innovations, is launching a groundbreaking new product line of shells and cheese made from organic butternut squash. Cece's Veggie Co. Butternut Shells & Cheese and other new offerings are now available at Whole Foods Markets Nationwide.

A remake of the classic mac and cheese made with pasta, Cece's butternut version is gluten-free and offers fresh, 100% organic butternut squash cut into elbow-style shells, perfect for cradling the organic cheese that accompanies the squash shells. Cece's will offer both a dairy-based cheddar cheese sauce and a vegan cheddar cheez option, both prepped and ready to heat-and-eat with no additional ingredients required. The vegan Shells & Cheez sauce is the first organic vegan "cheese" sauce for pasta on the market.

"Delivering a full serving of veggie nutrition in every bowl, Cece's Butternut Shells & Cheese is a game-changer for busy families looking for healthy, organic meal solutions that taste delicious," said Mason Arnold, founder of Cece's Veggie Co. "Anyone who has kids is going to jump for joy when they try the butternut shells. They check all the boxes – healthy, easy, and kiddo-approved. My own kids helped with product development and they can't get enough of them- it really is easy being cheesy," he continued.

The company will also unveil a new ready-to-eat veggie meal, featuring its award-winning organic zucchini spirals paired with organic marinara sauce in a microwavable tray. Cece's Zucchini Marinara can be eaten raw or warmed, for a quick, healthy meal on-the-go.

"We always tout that Cece's is your own personal sous chef because we're doing the time-consuming veggie prep and clean up for you with our spiralized and riced veggie options. With our ready-to-eat Zucchini Marinara, you can now toss that sad desk salad or have a stellar side ready to go in two minutes or less," said Arnold.

The perfect intersection of easy and healthy, Cece's new veggie solutions include everything needed for a vitamin-packed, tasty and satisfying meal, with a fraction of the carbs and calories found in typical on-the-go meals. Both the Shells & Cheese and the Zucchini Marinara serve two as an entree or four as a side and have an SRP of $5.99.

Cece's Veggie Co. is also launching an Organic Veggie Medley which is riced cauliflower with broccoli, carrots and green onions to offer a shortcut to paleo-friendly fried rice. Sauté this mix in a pan for 6-8 minutes with oil and tamari for a quick, healthy meal that is packed with veggie nutrition.

Cece's products are available at Whole Foods Market and Sprouts stores nationwide and at select regional retailers. Check the online store locater to find Cece's products near you.

About Cece's® Veggie Co.

At Cece's Veggie Co., we believe in simple nutrition. Cece's is your personal sous chef, prepping 100% organic spiralized noodles, riced veggies and meal kits that go from pan to table in 8 minutes or less. Cece's veggies can be enjoyed raw, sautéed as a grain alternative, and in salads, soups and more! Add a fresh twist to breakfast, lunch or dinner with all the taste and texture of your favorite grain-based recipes for a fraction of the carbs and calories.

Cece's veggies are responsibly sourced, USDA certified organic and gluten free, vegan and paleo friendly with no added preservatives, sugars or salts. With Cece's Veggie Co., your daily dose of veggies is just a twirl away. Less prep work. Less clean up. More veggies. More fun. Cece's Veggie Co. Simple but twisted.

For more information and a variety of delicious recipes, visit cecesveggieco.com. Cece's Veggie Co. is on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

