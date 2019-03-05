Brownies You Can Feel Good About! Introducing Simple Mills Almond Flour Brownie Mix

8 Simple Ingredients, 25% Less Sugar & Fudgy Brownie Taste



ANAHEIM, Calif., March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brownies may be the ultimate comfort food (who can forget the pleasures of after-school brownies and milk?), but clean-food versions that taste like the ones Mom used to make have been MIA. Now Simple Mills Almond Flour Brownie Mix delivers the taste and texture that make a brownie a brownie with just eight simple ingredients, up to 25% less sugar than other brands*, and nothing artificial. Rejoice!

Unlike most brownie mixes where cane sugar is the #1 ingredient and the sugar content can be as high as an eye-popping 16 grams, the Simple Mills mix:

Puts nutrient-rich almond flour front and center as the lead ingredient

Uses organic coconut sugar that's natural, unrefined and sustainable, too

Rounds out the eight-ingredient list with chocolate chips, Dutch cocoa powder, tapioca starch, arrowroot, sea salt and baking soda

Contains only 9 grams of sugar per serving

Simple Mills' moist, flavorful, eat-clean "present" to brownie lovers everywhere is also free of gluten, grain, soy, corn, dairy, GMOs, gums, emulsifiers, preservatives, and made-in-the-lab ingredients like the sodium acid pyrophosphate found in other brownie products. Just add butter or oil, water and eggs, and bake. Your sweet tooth (and your body!) will thank you.

Simple Mills' Almond Flour Brownie Mix will be available from Amazon and www.simplemills.com this month and at Whole Foods, Target and Raley's later in the year for $7.99 (MSRP) – enough to make 16 brownies. It joins an expanding lineup of Simple Mills better-for-you snack products that include the #1 baking mixes and crackers in the natural channel.

The Brownie Mix debuts at Natural Products Expo West this week in Booths 5323 (Main Hall), N304 and S43. For more information, visit www.simplemills.com or follow the company on Facebook (www.facebook.com/SimpleMills), Twitter (twitter.com/simplemills), Instagram (instagram.com/simplemills) or Pinterest (www.pinterest.com/simplemills/).

*Based on leading natural brownie brands – SPINS Natural Data 52 weeks ending 12/31

Brandon Kazimer, 847-946-6448, brandon@jillschmidtpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brownies-you-can-feel-good-about-introducing-simple-mills-almond-flour-brownie-mix-300806642.html

SOURCE Simple Mills