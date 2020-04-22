Breathless But Not Hopeless, Chloe Temtchine Orders Takeout for 400 Front-line COVID-19 Fighters from The Pizza Plant

PASADENA, Calif., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pizza Plant, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Plant Craft Foods, Inc, will feed front-line COVID-19 fighters 400 meals by delivering them to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Thursday, April 23, 2020, courtesy of The Chloe Temtchine Foundation.

Singer and songwriter Chloe Temtchine knows all too well what life is like living on a respirator, with damaged lungs and heart failure. As someone living with Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH), an aggressive, unpredictable, and incurable disease, which if left untreated has an average life span of 2.8 years, Temtchine truly recognizes the value and dedication of the front-line COVID-19 fighters.

Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the first national data on how the pandemic is hitting doctors, nurses, and other health care professionals. Critical to Ms. Temtchine's well-being has been the exceptional medical care by the health care professionals at Cedars-Sinai, led by Dr. Victor Tapson.

Also critical to Ms. Temtchine's well-being has been a plant-based lifestyle.

Therefore, in an effort to honor her doctor and the health care professionals at Cedars, Chloe turned to The Pizza Plant and directed her foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring and empowering people living with Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) and other life-threatening illnesses, to order 400 individual meals for delivery to Cedars on Thursday, April 23, 2020. "Organic, nutrient-rich, plant-based food that can offer comfort to each of the first responders during this historic and incredibly difficult time made sense to me. And what's better than pizza?" says Chloe.

The Pizza Plant, headquartered in Pasadena, which offers the world's first USDA Certified Organic, scratch-made, plant-based pizzas, worked closely with Lori Feldman, Special Events Manager, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, to coordinate the logistics.

"Ms. Temtchine's gift to the heroes of this pandemic has inspired our entire organization," says The Pizza Plant founder, Marvin V Acuna. "To ensure that we could facilitate the important and critical need of grab-and-go, as well as the new safety protocols at the hospitals, we designed our pizzas as plantwiches, which means they can be individually wrapped, easily consumed and can be served cold," says co-founder, Ravi Choudhry. The 400 plantwiches will be delivered using the company's state-of-the-art refrigerated vehicle.

The Chloe Temtchine Foundation endeavors to generate public awareness of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) through advocacy, community outreach, and entertainment in the hopes that one day there will be a cure.

The Pizza Plant, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Plant Craft Foods, Inc, is the world's first USDA Certified Organic, scratch-made, plant-based take-and-bake pizzas, which are available at Whole Foods Market. The company's mission is to make the world better one pizza at a time.

House-made ancho chilled spiced tofu pepperoni slices & Italian-spiced wheat crumble, bell peppers, onions, Kalamata olives, mixed greens, oregano, made-from-scratch mozzarella-style cashew nut cheese & marinara atop an artisan bread. Garnished with Plant Craft garlic vinaigrette.

House-made ancho chilled spiced tofu peperone slices & Italian spiced wheat crumble, bell peppers, onions, Kalamata olives, made from scratch mozzarella style cashew nut cheese & marinara atop an artisan crust. Available at Whole Foods Market

