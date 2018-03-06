Bolthouse Farms Feeds the Plant-Based Movement with New 1915(TM) Organic Proteins and Juices

Accessible Plant Nutrition in New Bottles with Nearly 25% Less Plastic(1) Reduce Environmental Impact

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With plant-based foods experiencing over an eight percent growth in the past year(2), 1915™ Organic debuts a new protein line of plant-forward beverages made with pea protein, and adds two new cold-pressured juices to its existing portfolio of ultra-premium beverages. The full line of new and existing 1915 Organic beverages will also debut a more sustainable and environmentally-friendly bottle that uses nearly 25% less plastic.

"More people are making better-for-you, sustainable food choices," says Todd Putman, General Manager of C-Fresh. "Our new 1915 Organic beverages were created in response to consumers' growing demand for accessible, great-tasting, plant-based nutrition that balances protein and sugar."

NEW 1915 Organic Proteins

The new line of non-dairy 1915 Organic Protein drinks were created to meet consumer preferences for more protein, less sugar and fewer calories. The new protein beverages contain 12 grams of plant-based pea protein, nine grams of sugar, do not contain soy and have no more than 160 calories per bottle. Flavors include:

1915 Organic Protein Vanilla – a touch of vanilla sweetness with a smooth taste

1915 Organic Protein Chocolate – an indulgent flavor made with real cocoa

1915 Organic Protein Coffee – a rich and creamy blend made with cold brew coffee

NEW 1915 Organic Cold-Pressured Juices

1915 Organic is also launching two cold-pressured juices containing seven ingredients or less, and no added sugar. These flavors include:

1915 Organic Cucumber – a light and refreshing green juice made with leafy green vegetables and unique ingredients like ginger and moringa

1915 Organic Watermelon – a delicious blend of two simple ingredients, watermelon and lemon

Available in March, the USDA certified organic, vegan and non-GMO 1915 Organic beverages are packaged in 12 oz bottles with an SRP of $3.99 and can be found in the refrigerated produce section at retailers including Kroger, Key Foods and Meijer.

About Wm. Bolthouse Farms, Inc.

Bolthouse Farms, founded in 1915 and based in California's San Joaquin Valley, is known for high-quality consumer brands and innovative products. A market share leader in growing and distributing carrots, Bolthouse Farms produces and sells super-premium juices, smoothies and café beverages under the Bolthouse Farms® brand name. In recent years, Bolthouse Farms diversified its offerings by launching a line of premium refrigerated conventional and organic salad dressings, plant-based milks and the 1915™ Organic brand of ultra-premium beverages. The Company was acquired by Campbell Soup Company on Aug. 6, 2012. To learn more about the 100 years of the Company's farm heritage, mission and the entire line of current products, visit www.bolthouse.com and join our community on Facebook at facebook.com/bolthousefarms and Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest @BolthouseFarms.

(1)New 1915 Organic bottles contain 24.316% less plastic than previous bottles

(2)Source: PRWeb "Plant Based Foods Sales Experience 8.1 Percent Growth Over Past Year", September 2017

