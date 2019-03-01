Bobo's is Baked with Love: The Story of a Family's Journey Inspires "There With Care" Bar to Raise Funds and Drive Awareness for Critically-Ill Children and Their Families

Boulder-Based Company Launches Limited Edition Oat Bar in Honor of Thomas Buck



BOULDER, Colo., March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A young boy's fight and eventual loss with cancer has inspired Bobo's, the Boulder-based maker of freshly baked whole grain snacks, to help critically-ill children and their families this March and beyond. Through their volunteer work with Boulder nonprofit, There With Care, Bobo's met Cate Buck who shared that her son Thomas, a vibrant young boy who lost his fight with brain cancer at the age of four, always had a smile on his face when he had Bobo's Oat Bars. The heartwarming story inspired Bobo's to introduce a limited-edition bar– the "There With Care Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Oat Bar". The bar is extra special because the company will donate 30 percent of its sales to the organization, which provides compassionate care for children and families nationwide during the critical phase of a medical crisis.

Founded in 2005 by Paula Dupre Pesmen, There With Care works with licensed social workers to identify families they can assist and then provide the needed resources, be it transportation, groceries, therapy programs or other essentials to ease the burden of daily life. Since 2016, Bobo's has donated over eighty hours in volunteer time, thousands of Bobo's Oat Bars and over twenty thousand dollars to the families they serve through the organization. On March 22, 2018, Bobo's is inviting the greater Boulder and Denver communities to join them for a special event at Bobo's Boulder Bakery to raise awareness, funds and donations for There With Care.

"Our friends at There With Care inspire our Bobo's team with their compassionate care for families during these stressful times," said T.J. McIntyre, CEO at Bobo's. "Their team provides the fundamental services necessary to keep families together, and we couldn't be prouder of the love they give to thousands in need."

"We are humbled by this partnership which will have an immeasurable impact helping families with children facing critical illness," said Cate Buck, the mother of Thomas. "When our son was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 2, There With Care came into our lives with support and bought us precious time with Thomas. Without this help, we wouldn't have been able to pull through."

The limited-edition There With Care bar will be available in Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, and can be purchased in six-bar boxes that will retail for $14.95. For every box sold, Bobo's will donate five dollars to There With Care. To learn more, please visit https://eatbobos.com/therewithcare.

ABOUT BOBO'S:

