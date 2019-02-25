Boar's Head Brand Expands Its Simplicity Line To The Delight Of All Natural* & Organic Shoppers

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boar's Head Brand®, one of the nation's leading providers of premium fine crafted foods products, is excited to give shoppers more options to choose from when selecting all natural* and organic products for themselves and their families. Boar's Head Simplicity® line, launched in 2016 with a few selected items, now offers a complete line of products in categories such as beef, turkey, ham, cheese, bacon, franks, charcuterie and hummus.

"In the past, consumers who chose all natural* and organic products believed they needed to trade taste for these attributes. At Boar's head, we disagree. We leveraged over a century of experience in crafting fine foods along with our culinary expertise to deliver both things in our newly expanded Simplicity line. The response has been very positive," says Elizabeth Ward, Senior Director of Marketing & Communications.

Boar's Head Simplicity products offer a line of extraordinary flavors made from simple ingredients. Premium, all natural* and organic products you can feel good about eating, expertly crafted with nothing artificial for unmatched richness in flavor.

Available at select supermarkets, gourmet stores and fine delicatessens nationwide, Boar's Head meats, cheeses, condiments and spreads are made with only the finest quality ingredients and contain no gluten†, artificial colors or flavors, MSG added, fillers or by-products, or trans fat‡. To learn more about Boar's Head, please visit www.boarshead.com, like them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/boarshead or follow Boar's Head on Twitter @Boars_Head.

*No artificial ingredients. Minimally processed

†All Boar's Head meats, cheeses, spreads and condiments are gluten free.

‡Contains no trans fat from partially hydrogenated oils.

About Boar's Head

Founded in 1905, Boar's Head Brand has upheld a commitment to unwavering standards for quality for over 110 years, refusing to take shortcuts that compromise the integrity of its products for the sake of convenience or economy. What started with just a few products has grown to over 500, ranging from premium delicatessen meats, cheeses and condiments to an array of Italian and Old World specialties, hummus and foodservice items. All Boar's Head meats, cheeses, spreads and condiments contain no gluten†, artificial colors or flavors, MSG added, fillers or by-products, or trans fat‡.

