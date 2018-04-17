Blue Moose Of Boulder Releases New Organic Lemon Turmeric & Beet Balsamic Hummus Flavors

BOULDER, Colo., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Moose of Boulder, a leading manufacturer of better-for-you snacks, launches the newest flavors in their Organic Hummus line, Lemon Turmeric and Beet Balsamic.

"We are constantly innovating to bring to market unique products and flavors that will resonate and inspire our customers," said Tenley Satre, President of Blue Moose. "We're thrilled to incorporate nutrient-rich and colorful ingredients like turmeric and beets into our portfolio of organic hummus."

About Blue Moose's Organic Lemon Turmeric Hummus

Blue Moose incorporated turmeric in their organic hummus because it is a nutrient powerhouse. Turmeric is known for its anti-inflammatory properties and rich golden hue. The result is a creamy and bright citrus hummus that is also speckled with black pepper, which helps to boost the absorption of the spice into your body.

More About Blue Moose's Organic Beet Balsamic Hummus

Blue Moose incorporated beets and balsamic vinegar in their organic hummus because both ingredients are loaded with antioxidants. They also bring a well-balanced natural sweetness to the vibrantly pink hummus.

As with all products in Blue Moose's hummus portfolio, the newest flavors are USDA Organic Certified, Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Gluten-Free, vegan and contain no preservatives. Blue Moose uniquely uses cold pressure, also known as HPP, to keep their organic hummus fresh and to maintain key vitamins and minerals.

Blue Moose's Organic Lemon Turmeric and Beet Balsamic flavors will begin to brighten up hummus shelves nationally later this month. The brand recommends pairing their newest flavors with fresh veggies, pita, or using in recipes. For more ideas on how to enjoy Blue Moose's organic hummus go to www.bluemoose.com/recipes.

For more information about Blue Moose and its products go to www.bluemoose.com.

About Blue Moose of Boulder

Blue Moose of Boulder is an innovative and fast growing snacking company from Boulder, Colorado. Blue Moose of Boulder is dedicated to producing real flavor with tasty all-natural ingredients in its hand-crafted, preservative-free hummus, pesto, salsa and cheese dips. Blue Moose of Boulder is on a mission to make snacking better and has produced many award-winning products. Blue Moose of Boulder believes that with food, as in life, what you put in is what you get out, and good for you isn't good enough, it's got to taste and be great too. For additional information go to www.bluemoose.com.

