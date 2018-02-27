Blue Moose Of Boulder Announces USDA Organic Certification

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Moose of Boulder, a leading manufacturer of better-for-you snacks, is proud to announce that the Company's hummus line has been certified USDA Organic by QAI.

"Receiving USDA Organic Certification is a very proud moment for our Company," said Tenley Satre, President of Blue Moose. "We've always prided ourselves on using high-quality, all-natural ingredients in our hummus and this certification reaffirms our dedication to that. We are thrilled to be able to offer consumers a hand-crafted alternative that is USDA Organic Certified, Non-GMO Project Verified, as well as Certified Gluten-Free. We are on a mission to make snacking better and believe that we are producing the highest-quality, best-tasting hummus you can buy."

What Makes Blue Moose's Organic Hummus Unique?

Blue Moose wants consumers to know that not all hummus is created equal. At Blue Moose, they start from scratch with whole organic garbanzo beans as the base to their delicious hummus, not garbanzo splits or pre-cooked beans. Blue Moose hand-crafts every product in small batches in their own SQF Level III certified facility located in Colorado. They believe that by producing their Organic Hummus in small batches, they are able to maintain the authenticity of the dip. You won't find high heat or preservatives, like potassium sorbate, anywhere near Blue Moose's Organic Hummus. Instead, they use cold pressure, also known as HPP, to keep their products fresh and to protect their insanely good ingredients – this natural step gives the products a 90+ day shelf life and also helps to maintain key vitamins and minerals. It's just hummus made the right way. The Blue Moose way.

Blue Moose's USDA Organic products include: Original Hummus, Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Roasted Garlic Hummus, Green Chile Hummus, Lime & Black Bean Hummus and Lemon Turmeric Hummus.

Blue Moose will begin shipping it's Organic Hummus in March. Additionally, for the first time, the Company will be exhibiting at the Natural Products Expo West on March 9-11, 2018, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. Stop by tabletop #5501 to sample Blue Moose's newly-certified hummus line.

For more information about Blue Moose and its products go to www.bluemoose.com.

More information about the USDA Organic Certification can be found at www.ams.usda.gov.

More information about QAI can be found at www.qai-inc.com.

About Blue Moose of Boulder

Blue Moose of Boulder is an innovative and fast growing hummus, dips and spreads company from Boulder, Colorado. Blue Moose of Boulder is dedicated to producing real flavor with tasty all-natural ingredients in its hand-crafted, preservative-free products. Blue Moose of Boulder is on a mission to make snacking better and has produced many award-winning dips and spreads. Blue Moose of Boulder believes that with food, as in life, what you put in is what you get out, and good for you isn't good enough, it's got to taste and be great too. Additional information can be found at www.bluemoose.com.

