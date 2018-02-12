Blue Circle Foods, Kvarøy and BioMar Produce Salmon with Double the Omega-3 Content

Seafood pioneers disrupt aquaculture with innovative feed, resulting in a cleaner, more nutritious salmon

WASHINGTON, Feb. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading aquaculture producers Kvarøy and Blue Circle Foods, along with top feed company BioMar today announced production of salmon that offers superior nutrition through a 100 percent increase in marine omega-3 content, essential to heart and brain function, and overall good health. In addition, this farmed salmon contains one of the lowest levels of marine contaminants in the market and boasts a record breaking fish-in, fish-out ratio of .47 to 1, setting a new gold standard for the aquaculture industry.

The continued improvement of Kvarøy and Blue Circle Foods' salmon is attributed to the companies' In the Blue feed, which utilizes sustainably optimized ingredients such as microalgae, and marine ingredients derived from trimmings of wild-caught fish processed for human consumption. By increasing the amount of trimmings and microalgae in the feed, BioMar has improved In the Blue's sustainability performance and omega-3 content while reducing reliance on wild fish stocks.

Unlike traditional aquaculture feed ingredients, In the Blue's fish oil undergoes a special cleaning process to remove environmental contaminants including PCBs and dioxins. The feed does not include GMO's, added hormones, antibiotics and synthetic pigments, and its sustainability performance has enabled Kvarøy to become a net provider of protein, a rare accolade within the industry.

"We're thrilled that our innovations in aquaculture have resulted in a more nutritious, clean and sustainable salmon," said Bill Cole, president of Blue Circle Foods. "Our mission is always to make responsibly produced seafood more accessible to consumers, and In the Blue feed has helped transform that goal into reality. Our salmon is currently available for purchase in both our Blue Circle Foods and Changing Seas branded smoked salmon."

In the Blue was publically launched in 2016 as a joint project between Blue Circle Foods, Kvarøy, BioMar and Whole Foods Market to drive sustainability by conserving marine resources and reducing environmental contaminants in farmed salmon. The feed earned Blue Circle Foods' farmed salmon a "Good Alternative" rating from Monterey Bay's Seafood Watch, and meets Whole Food Market's Responsibly Farmed Standards.

"The feed innovation of Blue Circle Foods, Kvarøy and Biomar is nothing short of revolutionary for salmon aquaculture," said Carrie Brownstein, global seafood coordinator for Whole Foods Market. "Utilizing processing trimmings and cleaning the oil not only keeps more wild fish in the ocean, but greatly reduces environmental contaminants in the salmon. We're proud to partner with Blue Circle Foods by offering their innovative and sustainable products nationally in our Whole Foods Market stores."

Blue Circle Foods' farmed Atlantic salmon is sold fresh and frozen in the seafood counter at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide. The company's smoked salmon is also sold at Whole Foods Market under the Changing Seas brand, and is available on Amazon and at select retailers under the Blue Circle Foods brand.

With aquaculture accounting for more than fifty percent of global seafood consumption, the need to produce better fish more responsibly and efficiently while preserving our oceans and wild fish populations is at an all-time high. Blue Circle Foods and Kvarøy hope its responsible aquaculture practices inspire other producers to move in the same direction. Thriving wild fish populations are key to a healthy ocean, and more aquaculture producers with ambitious goals to reduce wild fish caught and used for aquaculture feed means more fish to help sustain the world.

About Blue Circle Foods

Founded in 2005, Blue Circle Foods is at the forefront of a revolution in production, practice and taste in seafood. With deep roots in the organic industry, Blue Circle Foods brings its groundbreaking spirit to the oceans with a bold mission to change the way the world consumes seafood. Blue Circle sources, imports and distributes the most responsible farm-raised and wild-caught fish to ensure that both present and future consumers can enjoy high quality seafood. Blue Circle Foods is the parent company of the Changing Seas sustainable seafood brand, sold exclusively at Whole Foods Market. For more information on Blue Circle Foods and Changing Seas, visit www.bluecirclefoods.com.

About Kvarøy Fiskeoppdrett

Kvarøy Fiskeoppdrett is a family run salmon farm established in the late 1970s. Its farm sites are located on the Arctic Circle, in Norway. Three generations later, Kvarøy continues to evolve but its roots lie in the core concepts established by the family's forefathers; to offer salmon of the highest quality, without compromising the environment or the welfare of fish.

About BioMar

The BioMar Group is one of the leading suppliers of high performance fish feed to the aquaculture industry. BioMar's main business areas are feed for salmon and trout in Norway, the United Kingdom, and Chile, feed for trout, eel, sea-bass, and sea-bream in Continental Europe, and feed for shrimp and tilapia in South and Central America. About one out of four farmed fish produced in Europe, Chile and South and Central America are fed with BioMar fish feed. Worldwide the BioMar Group supplies feed to around 60 countries and to more than 30 different fish species.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-circle-foods-kvaroy-and-biomar-produce-salmon-with-double-the-omega-3-content-300596735.html

SOURCE Blue Circle Foods