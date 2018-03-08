Birch Benders to Debut Premium Frozen Waffle Line Nationwide

Denver-Based, Just-Add-Water Pancake & Waffle Mix Brand Expands Offerings with New Frozen Toaster Waffle Innovations

DENVER, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Birch Benders, the number one pancake & waffle mix brand in the natural channel and fastest growing brand in the conventional channel, announces the launch of a new line of frozen toaster waffles in four flavors: Buttermilk, Homestyle, Protein, and first of its kind, Paleo. The waffles are made in Belgium with the cleanest, highest quality, and most delicious ingredients, and inspired by recipes passed down by Belgian waffle makers for generations.

Launching this month, all four varieties of the line will soon be available nationwide at retailers including Sprouts, Natural Grocers, and Central Market, and will be offered at a $3.99 SRP (Paleo and Protein come in six packs, Buttermilk and Homestyle come in eight packs). The brand will showcase their latest innovations at booth #894 at Natural Products Expo West, held at the Anaheim Convention Center from March 9-11, 2018.

"We love waffles. And we loved the idea of a delicious toaster waffle–we just couldn't find any that tasted great and were made with clean ingredients," said Matt LaCasse, Birch Benders' founder and CEO. "So we started our search for the perfect waffle, which took us all the way to Belgium—the waffle capital of the world. There, we discovered the secrets of waffle bliss: crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside, and delicious with or without syrup! Our Paleo Pancake & Waffle Mix is not only our best-selling product, but also the number one best-selling pancake & waffle mix SKU in the natural channel, so we knew we had to create an amazing Paleo Toaster Waffle. We use tiger nut, cassava, and coconut flours to elevate the taste, and the result is spectacular. We couldn't be more thrilled to provide our customers with four amazing toaster waffle varieties, which make for the perfect quick and tasty snack."

Birch Benders' new offerings are more than just an easy breakfast staple, but also a convenient, on-the-go snack for any time of day. Birch Benders uses all-natural ingredients to create classic and functional varieties that are so delicious they can be enjoyed on their own. No longer are frozen waffles just a vehicle for syrup! The Protein Toaster Waffle packs 11g of protein per serving and the Paleo contains no gluten, dairy, grains, or added sugar. For those looking for more traditional flavors, Birch Benders' Buttermilk and Homestyle varieties fulfill that delicious breakfast, midday, or even evening craving.

About Birch Benders

Founded in 2011, Birch Benders is the number one natural pancake & waffle mix brand in the country, and the fastest growing brand in conventional. The Denver-based company is launching a new line of delicious and functional frozen toaster waffles at the 2018 Natural Products Expo West. All of the brand's products are naturally delicious, easy-to-make, and utilize real ingredients you can pronounce. The brand believes that the best moments in life are spent around the table, which inspired CEO and founder, Matt LaCasse, and his wife, co-founder and CMO, Lizzi Ackerman, to carefully craft their recipes through months of painstaking, double-blind taste tests. This process ensures that every ingredient is the best on the planet, and their combinations and proportions are true culinary poetry.

For more information about Birch Benders , please visit www.birchbenders.com

