BIOHM Health launches "BIOHM Super Greens," with a proprietary probiotic featuring beneficial fungus

BIOHM's groundbreaking probiotic technology is now available in powder form combined with nutritious plant extracts, digestive fiber, and powerful enzymes -- providing a potent super greens supplement.

CLEVELAND, Oct. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOHM Health, a microbiome and probiotic company guided by the cutting edge research of Dr. Mahmoud Ghannoum, Ph.D., MBA, FIDSA, has launched BIOHM Super Greens combining BIOHM's powerful probiotic technology with nutritious greens to provide consumers an all-in-one smoothie or drink supplement.

Dr. Ghannoum, one of the world's leading experts in medically important fungus and microbiome sequencing, made a breakthrough discovery when he observed bacteria and bad fungus working together to form digestive plaque in the gut. With this research, Dr. Ghannoum pioneered the first probiotic to confront the gut's total microbiome of both bacteria and fungus. "It's not bacteria alone, it's not fungi alone — you have to put them together," emphasized Dr. Ghannoum.

BIOHM's new Super Greens offers energizing and immune boosting organic fruits, berries, vegetables, and herbal extracts with essential vitamins, minerals, digestive enzymes and BIOHM probiotics. Even in powder form, BIOHM's probiotic is enteric coated to ensure the beneficial bacteria and fungi strains survive through to the digestive tract.

"Not everyone wants to take a daily capsule and we understand many consumers prefer a more ritualized approach to their wellness routine, blending supplements with nourishing whole foods and hydrating liquids," stated BIOHM Health CEO Afif Ghannoum. "We created BIOHM Super Greens to serve as that all-in-one wellness booster."

By infusing monk fruit, a natural sweetener, with the super green probiotic, one scoop of BIOHM Super Greens is delicious when mixed with a glass of orange juice, a bowl of Greek yogurt, or even a glass of water.

So Here's the Scoop…

Organic Super Greens = 31 Organic Plant Extracts + Organic Digestive Fiber + Digestive Enzymes + BIOHM Probiotic Technology

Spirulina, Barley Grass, Alfalfa Leaf, Wheat Grass, Chlorella, Dulse, Spinach Leaf, Broccoli, Parsley Leaf, Kale Leaf, Echinacea Angustifolia Root, Licorice Root, Milk Thistle Seed, Siberian Eleuthero Root, Beet Root, Rose Hips, Acai, Green Tea Leaf, Raspberry Leaf, Blueberry, Goji Berry, Bilberry, Ashwagandha Root, Rhodiola Root, Reishi Mushroom, Maca Root, Bee Pollen, Nettle Leaf, Ginko Biloba, Royal Jelly, Grape Seed

No artificial ingredients, coloring, or sweeteners; such as sucralose, sucrose, saccharin, aspartame, sodium saccharin and maltodextrin

Vegan, non-GMO, free-from synthetics gelatin, soy, dairy, gluten and egg

Powered by PathoBiome 15B, BIOHM's powerful probiotic technology (a combination of good bacteria and good fungi infused with a powerful enzyme that breaks through digestive plaque), BIOHM Super Greens 8.5 oz. supply is available online starting at $35.99.

ABOUT DR. MAHMOUD GHANNOUM

Mahmoud Ghannoum, Ph.D., MBA, FIDSA, joined Case Western Reserve University and University Hospital's Cleveland Medical Center in 1996 from his prior position at the UCLA School of Medicine. As the acclaimed scientist who named the mycobiome (the body's fungal community), Dr. Ghannoum has spent his entire academic career studying medically important fungi and the major causes of fungal infections.

He published more than 400 peer-reviewed articles and has been cited over 18,000 times by other scientists. Dr. Ghannoum lectures to the National Institute of Health (NIH) and has been a NIH-funded researcher since 1993 with $25 million in funding to date.

ABOUT BIOHM HEALTH

BIOHM Health was founded by Dr. Ghannoum after his breakthrough discovery that bad bacteria and bad fungus work together to create digestive imbalance. Dr. Ghannoum realized that today's probiotics and microbiome tests only had not been engineered to specifically address the role fungi plays in digestive health. As a result, he created BIOHM Health: The first company that addresses the gut's total microbiome of both bacteria and fungi.

BIOHM Health was founded to be the first microbiome company. BIOHM's mission is simple: engineer elegant products and services that address the total microbiome of both bacteria and fungi, allowing you to maintain total digestive health.

Media Contact:

Erinn Lynch

erinn@blazepr.com

805-570-0990

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biohm-health-launches-biohm-super-greens-with-a-proprietary-probiotic-featuring-beneficial-fungus-300543598.html

SOURCE BIOHM