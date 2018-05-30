Biochar Market Size Worth $3,146.1 Million by 2025 | CAGR: 13.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The global biochar market is expected to reach USD 3,146.1 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Globally increasing consumption of organic food has been a major factor driving market growth. In addition, growing awareness regarding the advantages of biochar as soil amendment is further supplementing demand for the global market.
Biochar is an emerging industry and the product is at its nascent stage. The product is expected to be a key factor for increasing agricultural productivity and crop yield in the near future. Its ability to enhance soil fertility and plant growth is expected to be a key factor on account of growing global population and rising demand for organic food. Agriculture was the largest product category in 2017 and is expected to grow substantially over the forecast period. Farming was the major application segment in agriculture with a share of over 51.8% in 2017.
Application in agriculture segment is expected to observe the fastest growth over the next nine years with an estimated CAGR of around 12.5% from 2018 to 2025. Biochar is primarily used in agriculture to enhance soil fertility, improve plant growth, and provide crop nutrition. As a result, it, improves the overall productivity. It has also gained considerable popularity in livestock farming as an animal feed. The livestock sector is extremely crucial for biochar, especially in regions such as the North America and Europe where meat is important for human consumption.
