Biena Grows Portfolio of Plant Protein Snacks with Baked Chickpea Puffs

The new game-changing snack puts taste first and is protein-packed, lower-carb and available in three craveable flavors



BOSTON, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Biena, the #1 Roasted Chickpea Snack brand in the nation, announced today the launch of a new line of Baked Chickpea Puffs that will bring a protein-packed and lower-carb option to the category for those seeking better-for-you snacks that don't compromise on taste. Building on their success, Biena will release three mouthwatering flavors of their new puffed snacks this April – Aged White Cheddar, Vegan Ranch and Blazin' Hot™.

"Taste is the real reason we created this line. I have two growing kids who love cheese puffs and I found that other options don't taste great or don't offer real nutrition," says Poorvi Patodia, Founder and CEO of Biena Snacks. "So I made it my mission to remake cheese puffs the Biena way – putting taste at the forefront and using only clean, nutritious ingredients. The end result is delicious and offers so much more in terms of nourishment for the body. And snackers of all ages love them!"

Made from a simple, nutritious list of ingredients including chickpeas and lentils, Biena Chickpea Puffs are loaded with 7g plant protein and offer up to 40% fewer carbs than other leading puffed snacks per serving. The Chickpea Puffs contain no rice or corn. The brand is also launching a 90-calorie single-serve right out of the gate, which is keto-friendly with 6g net carbs.

The three flavors (MSRP $3.99, 3.2 oz; $1.79, 0.6 oz) rival other puffed snacks on the market, but use real fruits and vegetables for color and wholesome ingredients, making it easier to tackle nutritional goals, even during snack time.

Aged-White Cheddar: An instant classic made with real cheddar cheese, you can taste the true cheesy goodness. This flavor will be available in the 90-calorie single-serve bags for a delicious, low-carb snack on the go.

Vegan Ranch: Cool, creamy ranch flavor with hints of garlic and onion. These puffs deliver the same great taste of Biena's Rockin' Ranch Roasted Chickpea Snacks.

Blazin' Hot™: It's getting hot in here! These pack some serious heat, and something sweet! The bright red color comes from beets, black currants, and tomatoes – never using artificial colors.

"We're always listening to our customers and considering the entire snacking experience as we create new product innovations," adds Patodia. "We hold ourselves to what we call the 3 Standards of Goodness – delicious, nutritious and clean ingredients. It's very hard to create snacks that meet all three, but that's how food should be! Snackers are going to eat these puffs for the taste alone, but get so much more nutritional value in the process."

Along with the new product line, Biena Snacks is unveiling a refreshed visual brand identity that will be reflected in a new logo and packaging portfolio. The new look represents the clean ingredients used in Biena products and the positivity and playfulness that the brand exudes. The new packaging design will be rolled out across Biena's Roasted Chickpea line over the summer.

Patodia founded Biena Snacks in 2012, when the plant-based protein snack trend was still in its infancy, starting with a line of protein-rich Roasted Chickpea Snacks. Now, Biena has extensive offerings – with seven savory Roasted Chickpea flavors, including Sea Salt, Barbeque and Habanero, and a line of indulgent flavors, including Dark Chocolate and Girl Scout Cookie™ Inspired Thin Mints™ – in addition to the new Chickpea Puffs flavor varieties. Since launching, consumers have responded to the brand's bold flavors, clean ingredients and nutritional benefits, making them a favorite in the better-for-you snack category.

Biena Chickpea Puffs will be available nationwide in April 2019 on Amazon.com, BienaSnacks.com, and select retailers including Wegmans. In September 2019, they'll be available nationally in Whole Foods.

About Biena Snacks

Biena is a snack food company that specializes in deliciously crunchy and healthy all-natural plant-protein snacks. They are available in over 15,000 retail locations including Walmart, Kroger, CVS, Target, Whole Foods, Amazon, and on the Biena website at BienaSnacks.com. Visit Biena on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for product information, store demos and other news.

