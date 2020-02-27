BetterBody Foods Launches New Line of Plant-Based Condiments

Plant Junkie introduces a flavorful variety of dressings, dips and spreads that ditch the dairy

LINDON, Utah, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A vegan lifestyle isn't for everyone, but eating more plant-based products in lieu of dairy is becoming a trend. As more consumers switch to milk alternatives, they wonder about the other changes they can make to swap out dairy. Perhaps the biggest setback in motivating more people to make the switch to plant-based products is the fear of how they taste.

The better food choices brand BetterBody Foods wants to change the way you think about your dairy-based salad sidekicks along with the toppings, marinades, spreads and dips you use to create mouthwatering flavor. Meet Plant Junkie, the newest line of plant-based condiments that are 100% plant based, vegan-friendly and delicious.

Offering a variety of salad dressings and mayonnaise alternatives, Plant Junkie is dairy, egg, soy, nut and gluten-free, making Plant Junkie the go-to options for those with food allergies. Special dietary needs aside, studies show a growing desire among consumers for more plant-based products. In fact, the U.S. retail sales in this market have grown 11 percent in the past year.

Plant Junkie's range of salad dressings feature five types of ranch made with avocado oil and two vinaigrettes made with expeller-pressed canola oil. For those hungry for healthy flavors in their sandwiches, wraps and dips, spread selections include regular and chipotle lime flavors made with each type of oil.

Plant Junkie products will be available on Amazon.com and BetterBodyFoods.com starting in March and will hit select store shelves later in 2020. Plant Junkie's avocado oil based spreads are set to debut in 200 Harris Teeter stores in March. In mid-March, the brand will release five varieties of their plant-based dressing in 180 Hannaford supermarkets. Later on, look for their canola oil spreads and four varieties of dressing set to launch in 125 Giant Foods mid-June.

About BetterBody Foods: Founded by Stephen Richards, BetterBody Foods believes making better food choices contributes to a happy and healthy life. Committed to providing the best organic and natural foods for cooking, baking, health and wellness, the BBF team is constantly innovating and creating new healthy products. The 70 million dollar brand is creating household names such as their best-selling PBfit peanut butter powder and a range of products now available in major grocery retailers.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/betterbody-foods-launches-new-line-of-plant-based-condiments-301012167.html

SOURCE BetterBody Foods