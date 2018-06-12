Better Choices At The Table: North Country Smokehouse Launches Certified Humane and Organic Deli Meat Lineup

CLAREMONT, N.H., June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- North Country Smokehouse, a family owned, artisanal smoked meat producer with a strong history of culinary excellence, has expanded their award-winning product line to include All-Natural, Certified Humane, and Organic deli meats in 3 popular flavors, Oven Roasted Turkey, Smoked Maple Ham, and Smoked Black Forest Ham.

Eager to meet consumers growing demand for 'clean-label' lunch alternatives, these deli meats do not contain binders, fillers, carrageenan, nitrites, nitrates, antibiotics, or added hormones. A real win for health-conscious shoppers looking for quality lunch alternatives, without having to compromise flavor.

Owned by the Breton family, well-known for their innovative approach to farming and animal welfare, the deli offering was a natural next step for North Country Smokehouse, whose mission is to craft artisanal meats through exceptional animal care standards, culinary excellence, and respect for the land. Located in New England, the smokehouse is committed to using locally sourced, quality ingredients. The new cold cut line is a true representation of the company's philosophy; a testament to the time, attention and responsibility that a distinct, quality product requires.

The lunchmeats are hand-crafted using traditional, European style techniques. Each piece is individually selected and marinated to enhance the natural flavor of the meat. The turkey and ham are cooked using the French style Sous Vide method to preserves the nutrients, the ham is then placed into a state-of-the-art, German smoker where it rests in a thick cloud of authentic applewood smoke. North Country Smokehouse COO, Aaron Corbett, said, "The rich, smoky taste of the ham really sets the product apart. The turkey is cooked, not smoked - it's a nice alternative for people who prefer a farmhouse flavor. Each product is exceptionally well balanced, and true to form. The meat is incredibly flavorful."

The new line of lunchmeats launched with an upscale, New England based grocer and has been quite successful. The retail packaging is vacuum packed in a handy, resealable pouch, and perfect for on-the-go meals and snacks. Suggested retail value ranges from $4.99 to $6.99.

