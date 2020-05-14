Benson Hill Contracts 30,000 Acres of Premium Soybean for 2020

Production for food and feed markets to deliver superior ingredient and meal benefits

ST. LOUIS, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benson Hill , a crop improvement company dedicated to unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants to develop healthier, more sustainable food choices, today announced it has contracted 30,000 acres to advance its cutting-edge soybean varieties through partnerships in the consumer food, animal feed and aquaculture markets. Grown across a wide geography within the United States, Benson Hill's non-GMO soybean product line combines superior nutritional qualities and oil content with highly competitive yields, offering benefits from seed-to-shelf.

"The consumer food, animal feed and aquaculture markets are demanding innovation that improves the health and sustainability profile of their ingredients," said Chris Wilkins, Chief Operating Officer of Benson Hill. "Our portfolio of high-quality soybean varieties delivers this innovation through a full range of in-demand, premium attributes, including better digestibility, heart-healthy omega fatty acids and higher protein that benefit farmers, producers and consumers and further allow Benson Hill to deepen its relationships across the entire value chain."

Benson Hill provides its cutting-edge soybean food and feed-grade seed varieties through its Benson Hill Seeds division. These varieties meet farmer and distributor requests for product choices and transparency to fully leverage new market opportunities. By delivering quality traits like lower anti-nutrients, high oleic and low linolenic oil, and higher protein content, while maintaining competitive yields, farmers are able to diversify their operations with confidence and realize a strong profit per acre.

"More than ever, farmers are looking for new opportunities to improve the profitability and predictability of their operation beyond the traditional commodity landscape," said Kevin Van Trump, CEO of Farm Direction. "Benson Hill understands how to serve these markets and how to serve the farmer. Their dual focus unlocks a massive opportunity for those who want to be part of the evolution underway in food and agriculture."

In addition to the premium meal and oil ingredients these acres will deliver, Benson Hill recently announced the first commercially available soybean varieties that can effectively replace soy protein concentrate via typical soybean crushing. Available in the 2021 crop year, this innovation will enable food companies to eliminate costly energy and water-intensive processing steps across the consumer food, animal feed and aquaculture markets.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill empowers innovators to develop more healthy, tasty, and sustainable food by unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants. Benson Hill's CropOS™ platform combines machine learning and big data with breeding techniques and plant biology to drastically accelerate and simplify the product development process. More information can be found online at www.bensonhill.com. Follow us on Twitter at @bensonhillinc.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benson-hill-contracts-30-000-acres-of-premium-soybean-for-2020--301059101.html

SOURCE Benson Hill