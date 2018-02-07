Ben & Jerry's Launches Ice Cream Without Compromise

New Moo-phoria offers fully satisfying flavors, with a fraction of fat and calories

BURLINGTON, Vt., Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For ice cream lovers who only indulge on special occasions or limit themselves to a weekly treat, Ben & Jerry's has created Moo-phoria™, a new line of light ice cream with satisfyingly euphoric flavors. Suddenly, Wednesday is the new weekend!

Moo-phoria pints are full of all the wonderful chunks and swirls that fans adore, along with rich and creamy vanilla, chocolate, caramel and peanut butter flavors. What's missing? Sixty to seventy percent fat and at least 35% of the calories found in traditional ice cream. Each ½ cup serving of Moo-phoria has 140-160 calories. And like all Ben & Jerry's flavors, Moo-phoria doesn't have artificial sugar substitutes or sugar alcohols.

"Ben & Jerry's tries to offer a little bit of something for everyone," said Dena Wimette, Senior Innovation Manager. "We're excited to have an incredible new option for our fans who say they can't be trusted with a pint of Ben & Jerry's in their freezers."

Moo-phoria pints are available in three hard-to-resist flavors:

Chocolate Milk & Cookies—Chocolate and vanilla light ice cream swirled with chocolate chip cookies. 140 calories per ½ cup serving.

Caramel Cookie Fix—Vanilla light ice cream with shortbread cookies and salted caramel swirl. 150 calories per ½ cup serving.

PB Dough—Chocolate light ice cream with gobs of chocolate chip peanut butter cookie dough. 160 calories per ½ cup serving.

In addition to the famous chunks and swirls, Ben & Jerry's sources organic milk and cream for the base mix of each Moo-phoria flavor.

Moo-phoria is coming soon to grocery stores nationwide for a suggested MSRP of $4.89. Fans can use the Ben & Jerry's flavor locator to find a store or Scoop Shop near them. Moo-phoria will also be available at Ben & Jerry's online store at www.store.benjerry.com.

For more information, visit www.benjerry.com/moophoria

About Ben & Jerry's

As an aspiring social justice company, Ben & Jerry's believes in a greater calling than simply making a profit for selling its goods. The company produces a wide variety of super-premium ice cream, light ice cream, yogurt and sorbet using high-quality ingredients. Ben & Jerry's incorporates its vision of Linked Prosperity into its business practices in a number of ways including a focus on values-led sourcing. In 2015 the company completed its transition to using entirely non-GMO (genetically modified organisms) ingredients by source as well as to fully source Fairtrade-certified ingredients wherever possible, which benefits farmers in developing countries. Ben and Jerry's products are distributed in 35 countries in supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, franchise Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shops, restaurants and other venues. Ben & Jerry's, a Vermont corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of Unilever, operates its business on a three-part Mission Statement emphasizing product quality, economic reward and a commitment to the community. Ben & Jerry's became a certified B Corp (Benefit Corporation) in 2012. The Ben & Jerry's Foundation's employee-led grant programs totaled $2.5MM in 2017 to support grassroots organizing for social and environmental justice around the country.

