Bellucci Unveils Digital Expansion with Makeena®

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Partnering up with the largest natural products coupon company in the U.S., Bellucci is committed to responding to shifting consumer demands.

Makeena®, the technology platform connecting natural product brands to shoppers across all retailers and social media, has affirmed Bellucci as its first-ever premium 100% Italian extra virgin olive oil.

"Our integration with Makeena® is the starting point for a rewarding online shopping experience, as it is the single destination for natural food lovers everywhere," says Chandani Ribadia, Digital Marketing Specialist. "Through the expansion of Makeena's mobile marketplace, our core consumer can find personalized content and rewards just by purchasing their favorite brand at any retailer. This is a strategic decision for us as Makeena® shares the same passion and values for connecting planet-conscious brands and shoppers."

With 80% of their mobile shoppers being under the age of 45 and seeking healthy and eco-friendly products, Bellucci is clearly the right fit. Aligning Bellucci's shopper strategy to meet the needs the millennial consumer is key. Bellucci's 100% Italian extra virgin olive oil is offered in both Organic and Classic varieties, with non-GMO certification. To reinforce consumer confidence, each individual bottle is fully traceable down to the olive groves in Italy. In response to consumer demand for higher-quality natural food, Bellucci remains at the forefront of the transparency and sustainability movement.

Bellucci's full EVOO product portfolio is available through 2018 for redemption on Makeena® along with an engaging grower video, the brand story, and an opportunity to earn rewards. Along with Bellucci and other notable better-for-you brands, Makeena® ultimately helps shoppers make healthier choices. Once a shopper earns $10 in their Makeena® account, they can cash-out in the form of a PayPal or Venmo payment. It's that simple!

Download the Makeena® app now to shop, earn, and get rewarded by Bellucci. The app is available on both the Apple Store and Google Play.

