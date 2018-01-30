Barnana® Brings the First Organic Ridged Plantain Chip to Market

A true organic "first" launches from the revolutionary makers of The Super Potassium Snack®.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A pioneer in the healthy snack category for its unique banana-based delights, on January 30th Barnana® is launching yet another impressive new product. They have created the world's first organic, ridged, flavor-forward plantain chip. It is truly a first of its kind with bright, technicolor packaging that was recently awarded a GDUSA design award.

"This is a very exciting time in our company's history. We have made an item that is truly unique in its form factor, packaging and its next level of deliciousness. These plantain chips are going to disrupt one of the biggest snacking categories," said CEO Caue Suplicy.

Barnana's Plantain Chips are like no other plantain chip before! Flavor comes first in these chips made from upcycled plantains. The brand will launch with three crowd pleasing flavors:

Himalayan Pink Sea Salt: This pink salt comes from ancient ocean deposits inside the Himalayan Mountains, containing over 84 trace minerals and a more complex flavor profile.

Acapulco Lime: A must-have on a white sand beach, these chips are loaded with tangy lime and a pinch of sea salt. To spice it up a little more, you can dip them in salsa or guacamole.

Sea Salt & Vinegar (with Apple Cider): Vinegar has been used as an ancient healing remedy since Hippocrates. This killer combo is packed with the punch of white vinegar, the sweetness of apple cider, and a dash of sea salt.

Barnana Plantain Chips are fried in organic coconut oil. Coconut oil is naturally rich in beneficial medium chain triglycerides (MCT) and doesn't come with hefty planetary costs like some other oils. Barnana's Plantain Chips are USDA Certified Organic, Paleo, Grain Free, Vegan and Non-GMO Verified. Barnana is working with a group of indigenous farmers in the Amazon to source and certify the plantains for their new line of products.

Known for its famed Organic Banana Bites and Organic Banana Brittle, Barnana is saving millions of bananas every single year and now they're saving plantains (cooking bananas) too. Barnana continues on its mission to end food waste on organic banana and plantain farms by turning the "imperfect" fruits into delicious snacks.

In modern, bright, eye-catching packaging, Barnana Plantain Chips ($4.99 - 5oz. bag or $14.99 for a 3 Pack) are available on Amazon and Barnana.com.

About Barnana®

Barnana has pioneered the use of the famed curved yellow fruits' naturally occurring nutritional content as the brand synonymous with banana-based snacks. Barnana is on a mission to end food waste on organic banana and plantain farms by upcycling the "imperfect" fruit that used to go to waste and turn them into tasty snacks. Their products are USDA Organic Certified, Non-GMO Project Verified and uses Fair Trade Certified Chocolate, Fair Trade Certified Coffee and RSPO Certified Sustainable Palm Oil. Barnana's snacks can be found at Amazon, Whole Foods, Safeway, Starbucks, Kroger and other finer grocers. (barnana.com)

Barnana's current management team includes: Caue Suplicy (CEO), Matt Clifford (COO), and Nik Ingersoll (CMO).

Contact: Melissa Gibson, Krupa Company

189612@email4pr.com/213-626-0465

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/barnana-brings-the-first-organic-ridged-plantain-chip-to-market-300590195.html

SOURCE Barnana