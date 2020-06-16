Award-Winning Sweet Earth Foods Debuts Eight New Plant-Based Products

New, globally inspired plant-based protein burritos & entrée bowls available now in frozen aisles

MOSS LANDING, Calif., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet Earth Foods, an award-winning and rapidly growing plant-based food innovator, today announced the national launch of a selection of eight new burritos and entrée bowls. As the latest additions to Sweet Earth's best-selling product lines, these two new burritos and six new entrée bowls are available now in the frozen aisle of grocery stores, with distribution increasing in the following weeks.

The new burritos and bowls all incorporate plant-based Awesome Grounds or Mindful Chik'n, satisfying cravings for the meaty, juicy taste of traditional meats, and making them a good source of protein. Created with wholesome ingredients like veggies and globally inspired spices, the burritos and bowls are a good source of fiber. The delicious new products are easy to heat up in the microwave or conventional oven, offering consumers quick and flavorful plant-based protein options to fuel on-the-go lifestyles.

"More than ever, today's consumers are looking for plant-based options that are packed with flavor and convenient, especially when it might be harder to find traditional meat products on shelves," said Vice President of Sweet Earth Foods, Jessica Vasisht. "Sweet Earth is meeting this demand by offering new plant-based options that appeal to flexitarians by satisfying cravings of traditional foods, but also provides plant-based nutrition and goodness in an easy, ready-to-heat format."

The eight new products that will be available on shelves are the:

Awesome Cheeseburger Burrito , made with juicy plant-based Awesome Grounds (16g of protein), melty cheddar-jack, kale and a tangy tomato onion salsa.

, made with juicy plant-based Awesome Grounds (16g of protein), melty cheddar-jack, kale and a tangy tomato onion salsa. Buffalo Style Chik'n Burrito , made with Mindful Chik'n (12g of protein), carrots, celery and authentic Buffalo Hot Sauce.

, made with Mindful Chik'n (12g of protein), carrots, celery and authentic Buffalo Hot Sauce. Mongolian Beefless with Awesome Grounds , which is a good source of protein (14g) and fiber (5g) made with plant-based grounds, snap peas, water chestnuts and Mongolian sauce over a bed of rice.

, which is a good source of protein (14g) and fiber (5g) made with plant-based grounds, snap peas, water chestnuts and Mongolian sauce over a bed of rice. Kung Pao Chik 'n , featuring plant-based Mindful Chik'n, rice, celery, toasted peppers, bell peppers and kung pao sauce that is a good source of potassium, protein (15g) and fiber (5g).

, featuring plant-based Mindful Chik'n, rice, celery, toasted peppers, bell peppers and kung pao sauce that is a good source of potassium, protein (15g) and fiber (5g). Awesome Pasta Puttanesca , a compilation of pasta and the plant-based Awesome Grounds with cherry tomatoes, olives, capers and a classic puttanesca sauce (13g of protein and 5g of fiber per serving).

, a compilation of pasta and the plant-based Awesome Grounds with cherry tomatoes, olives, capers and a classic puttanesca sauce (13g of protein and 5g of fiber per serving). Chik'n Fajita, serving up the plant based Mindful Chik'n, black beans, onions, bell peppers, corn, poblanos and a tangy tomatillo poblano sauce over a bed of cauliflower rice (18g of protein and 5g of fiber per serving).

Additionally, two entrée bowls are available exclusively at Target retailers nationwide:

Awesome Bulgogi , Korean inspired plant-based Awesome Grounds with purple cabbage, carrots, bok choy and a sesame garlic siracha sauce on a bed of rice (14g of protein and 3g of fiber per serving).

, Korean inspired plant-based Awesome Grounds with purple cabbage, carrots, bok choy and a sesame garlic siracha sauce on a bed of rice (14g of protein and 3g of fiber per serving). Butter Chik'n, a delicious mild curry dish featuring plant based Mindful Chik'n with a vegan buttery tomato sauce, chickpeas, carrots and green peas on a bed of rice (16g of protein and 6g of fiber per serving).

These new releases follow Sweet Earth's recent debut of Mindful Chik'n, Awesome Burger and Awesome Grounds in late 2019 and will be joined by other innovations the brand is planning to announce, including plant-based jerky and deli slices. For more information about these and other Sweet Earth products, and to find these products near you, please visit https://www.sweetearthfoods.com/.

About Sweet Earth Foods:

Based in Moss Landing, California, Sweet Earth Foods is an award-winning and fast-growing vegetarian food innovator that brings consumers flavor-forward, sustainably minded products. As a leader in the Modern Food Movement, their on-trend products feature global flavors and plant-based proteins like seitan (wheat-based), tofu and legumes like lentils, chickpeas and beans, and span three core platforms: entrees, breakfast and plant-based proteins, called Righteous Meats®. The company has won over health-conscious consumers with delicious, nutritious new takes on timelessly appealing foods. For more information, please visit www.SweetEarthFoods.com and connect with us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SweetEarthFoods.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/award-winning-sweet-earth-foods-debuts-eight-new-plant-based-products-301077704.html

SOURCE Sweet Earth Foods