Aveo(TM) EZ Nematicide Now Available for Soybean Cyst Nematode Management

New biological nematicide for soybeans offers flexibility and performance

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Nov. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Valent U.S.A. LLC announced today the launch of new Aveo™ EZ Nematicide to help protect soybeans from yield loss caused by Soybean Cyst Nematode (SCN), Reniform nematode and more.

Aveo EZ is a biological seed protectant that colonizes the roots of the soybean plant to reduce nematode reproduction. The highly concentrated formulation of Aveo EZ contains more colony forming units (cfu) per ml than competitive products, which means more powerful protection at a lower use rate (0.1 fl oz/140,000 seeds). Plus, the formulation of Aveo EZ has a long shelf life to help retailers manage their inventory.

Comprised of naturally-occurring microbes, Aveo EZ offers easy handling for seed treaters, requiring standard personal protection equipment. (PPE), including a long-sleeved shirt, long pants and protective gloves when handling treated seed.

In research trials in fields with known SCN infestations, Aveo EZ yielded an additional 1.83 bushels per acre when added to a base treatment, demonstrating stronger performance than competitive seed treatments.1 The performance and handling of Aveo EZ was put to the test in a 2017 national trial among retailers and growers. An overwhelming majority of retailers in the Midwest and the South saw greater than 90% seed coverage, under a wide range of cold and warm conditions when treated.2 Retailers consistently reported that the low use rate of Aveo EZ made it easy to mix and use with other seed treatment products.2 Growers also saw a greater rate of emergence with Aveo EZ compared to the competitive plots.2

Available as a stand-alone product, Aveo EZ gives retailers flexibility to optimize the ratio of nematicide to fungicide and insecticide protection in soybeans. Seed treaters can easily add SCN protection to a base seed treatment of INTEGO SUITE Soybeans, with minimal adjustment to the treater settings.

"Aveo EZ is a new, user-friendly nematicide that offers convenience for retailers and performance for growers," says Thad Haes, Seed Protection Business Manager for Valent U.S.A. "We anticipate that the low use rate will create a real benefit for retailers who apply multiple products to the seed and want to achieve quality seed coverage that delivers yield-enhancing performance for their growers."

Soybean Cyst Nematode is a significant yield-robbing pathogen that is not obvious at the time of initial infestation, but can be found in almost every soybean field, according to Todd Mayhew, Seed Protection Product Development Manager at Valent U.S.A. He encourages growers to take a proactive management approach to SCN. "In some areas of the U.S., SCN is not perceived as a problem because growers have relied on SCN-resistant soybean varieties," noted Mayhew. "However, with SCN developing the ability to reproduce on these varieties3, an integrated approach, including a nematicide such as Aveo EZ, is vital for effective management."

"Aveo EZ complements our growing line of seed protection solutions, including INTEGO SUITE Soybeans," added Haes. "At Valent, we are investing in proprietary, below-ground technology to help growers protect their crop from disease, insects and nematodes and optimize its health through water and nutrient-management solutions."

To learn more about new Aveo EZ, as well as Valent's proven base seed treatment, INTEGO SUITE Soybeans, visit www.soybeanprotection.com or contact your local Valent sales representative.

About Valent U.S.A. LLC

Valent U.S.A. LLC, headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif., develops and markets products in the United States, Canada and Mexico that protect agricultural crops, enhance crop yields, improve food quality, beautify the environment and safeguard public health. Valent products include a well-known line of quality herbicide, insecticide, fungicide and plant growth regulator products for agricultural, seed protection and professional use. Valent is a leader in marketing and sales of both traditional chemical products and also biorational products developed by its affiliate, Valent BioSciences LLC.

For more information about Valent or our full product line, please call 800-6-VALENT (682-5368) or visit valent.com.

Aveo is a trademark and INTEGO is a registered trademark of Valent U.S.A. LLC.

1 Valent data on file. Trials in the following states: AL (3), IA (2), IL (2), MI (2), MN, MS, NE (4), OH (2).

2 2017 Aveo™ EZ Nematicide Treatability and Plantability Survey conducted by Beck AG, August 2017

3 Tylka, G. (November 3, 2017). Over 1,000 SCN-Resistant Soybean Varieties - All but 29 Have PI 88788 Resistance. Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Integrated Crop Management News.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aveo-ez-nematicide-now-available-for-soybean-cyst-nematode-management-300552159.html

SOURCE Valent U.S.A. LLC