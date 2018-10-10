Atlantic Natural Foods Launches First Shelf-Stable, Plant-Based Protein Meal Solutions under Loma Linda® Brand

Leading manufacturer also enhances signature line of Plant-Based Meal Starters

NASHVILLE, N.C., Oct. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Natural Foods, LLC (ANF), a leading manufacturer of better-for-you, shelf stable foods, today announced the company has completed the initial wave of introductions of its Loma Linda® Plant-Based Protein Meal Solutions, a delicious new line of shelf-stable, plant protein-based meals. The new innovations were created in response to the growing demand for tasty and nutritious, plant-based foods which are also non-GMO and gluten free. Providing quick, heat-and-eat convenience, Loma Linda's new plant-based Meal Solutions may be easily prepared in 60 seconds, and are sold at a very affordable price that meets most consumers' budgets in order to deliver a true pantry staple that today's families can conveniently incorporate into their weekly menus.

There has been tremendous activity with plant-based protein alternatives targeting Millennial consumers—many of which are marketed primarily in the refrigerated and frozen space. "Although we recognize many of these are good products, we felt the majority are priced at a premium, and, therefore, were not a fit for everyday consumers who seek great-tasting, plant-based foods but also have a value mindset," commented Laura Lapp, innovation brand manager for Atlantic Natural Foods. "We set out to develop a lifestyle brand with Loma Linda, featuring healthful, plant-based products to meet all consumers' needs."

The new line from Loma Linda features 10 total skus and a variety of flavors to satisfy diverse palates:

Plant-Based Protein Meal Solutions – Some tasty varieties, such as Spicy Pad Thai, Thai Green Curry, Tikka Masala, Mediterranean Tomato & Olive and Chipotle Bowl, are inspired by global cultures, while others like Hearty Stew and Southwest Chunky Stew offer more traditional tastes and flavors. Each is non-GMO and most are gluten free, and offer up to 9g of protein per serving.

Plant-Based Meal Starters – These starters are simple, plant-based versions of favorite comfort foods like Taco filling, Sloppy Joe, and Chorizo. At home, cooks may use Loma Linda Plant-Based Meal Starters as protein alternatives to jumpstart any meal, and then add fresh ingredients to their liking. Each is non-GMO and gluten free, and offers from up to 6g of protein per serving.

"Health and sustainability are critical components in a world where today's shoppers are not only well aware of the benefits of plant-based proteins but also embracing them as part of a healthy lifestyle," comments Doug Hines, founder of ANF. "As we look to the future of the planet, and the strain on the food system that will dominate the future, it has become imperative that we create products that will make a difference for future generations. We have to gear up to feed nine billion people worldwide in the next few years."

Beginning this month, Loma Linda Plant-Based Protein Meal Solutions and Loma Linda Plant-Based Meal Starters (MSRP $2.99 to $4.49) will hit e-commerce, grocery and natural food store shelves, at more than 5,000 locations nationwide, including Amazon, Walmart, Sprouts Market, Wegmans, Safeway, Shaws, Food Lion, Meijer, Hannaford, King Kullen, Jewel, Safeway and Costco stores in select regions across the U.S. Additional retailers are slated to carry the new line in late 2018 or early 2019.

To learn more about Atlantic Natural Foods, please visit www.atlanticnaturalfoods.com, or contact the company at (252) 212-9000 x102, info@atlanticnaturalfoods.com or on LinkedIn.

About Atlantic Natural Foods

Headquartered in Nashville, NC, Atlantic Natural Foods is the leading shelf stable manufacturer and provider of Loma Linda®, Neat® and Kaffree Roma™ brand products. Its mission is to provide affordable, sustainable and healthy sources of plant-based protein food for all lifestyles and people to live healthier, longer lives. The company operates its own manufacturing facility as well as a joint venture project in Thailand. To learn more about Atlantic Natural Foods, please visit www.atlanticnaturalfoods.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlantic-natural-foods-launches-first-shelf-stable-plant-based-protein-meal-solutions-under-loma-linda-brand-300720783.html

SOURCE Atlantic Natural Foods, LLC