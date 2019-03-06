Artisan Kettle® Organic Chocolate Expands its Portfolio of Vegan and Allergen Free Baking Chocolate with Innovative Organic No Sugar Added Dark Chocolate Chips

The Fastest-Growing Organic Baking Chocolate Brand adds new Organic No Sugar Added Dark Chocolate Chips at Natural Products Expo West



MADISON, Wis., March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Artisan Kettle®, the leading organic baking chocolate brand is announcing the launch of its new 72% Cacao No Sugar Added Dark Chocolate Chips. Featuring high quality USDA Organic ingredients and Fair Trade Certified™ cacao sourced from small family farms in South America, the keto-friendly No Sugar Added Dark Chocolate Chips deliver guilt-free indulgence to Artisan Kettle's extensive organic baking chocolate portfolio.

The brand, which launched November of 2016 with four varieties of USDA Organic and Fair Trade Certified™ chocolate chips, has quickly grown to the number one organic baking brand in the specialty and gourmet channel1 and the fastest growing organic baking brand across all channels2. With the addition of no sugar added dark chocolate, Artisan Kettle now offers eight varieties of organic chocolate chips, and a collection of four organic baking bars.

"With demand for no sugar added and sugar-free chocolate chips up 115%1 versus a year ago it's clear consumers are looking for healthier options. What we've seen is other brands trade taste for nutrition," says Ryan Close, brand manager of Artisan Kettle. "When it comes to chocolate, taste is the last thing consumers should have to sacrifice. For Artisan Kettle that was a challenge worth accepting and we didn't settle until we had an organic no sugar added dark chocolate chip that delivered on taste as well as nutritional benefits."

In addition to being USDA Organic and Fair Trade Certified™, Artisan Kettle offers the largest variety of 100% allergen free baking chocolate in the category. Eight (of the brands) organic baking chocolates are free from all eight major allergens, which include:

72% Cacao Organic No Sugar Added Dark Chocolate Chips, 72% Cacao Organic Dark Chocolate Chunks, 55% Organic Bittersweet Chocolate Chips, 44% Organic Semisweet Chocolate Chips, 44% Organic Semisweet MINI Chocolate Chips, 100% Cacao Organic Unsweetened Baking Bar, 66% Cacao Organic Bittersweet Baking Bar, 58% Cacao Organic Semisweet Baking Bar.

In addition to the brand's allergen-free products, Artisan Kettle offers Organic White Chocolate Chips, Organic Milk Chocolate Chips, Organic Peppermint Chips and an Organic White Baking Bar.

Since its launch, the brand has seen growth unrivaled by other brands in the category. Sales of Artisan Kettle organic baking chocolate grew 303% in 2018, far outpacing sales growth of the baking chocolate category overall. In 2018, sales of organic baking chocolate grew 27%, while premium non-organic baking chocolate posted a 9% gain and conventional baking chocolate sales declined 3%1. And during the key baking season, Artisan Kettle posted a remarkable 298% gain in dollar sales, growing faster than any other organic brand2. "This trajectory continues to propel new SKUs and growth opportunities for the brand," says Close.

Artisan Kettle® is available nationwide in retailers such as Meijer, Jewel-Osco, Pavilions, Hy-Vee, The Fresh Market and H-E-B's Central Market. More information about Artisan Kettle®, their products and availability can be found at: ArtisanKettle.com

Source 1: SPINS ALL CHANNELS scan data, Chips/Baking Choc/Cocoa. Latest 52wks ending 12/30/18.

Source 2: SPINS ALL CHANNELS scan data, Chips/Baking Choc/Cocoa. Latest 4wks ending 12/30/18.

About Artisan Kettle Organic Chocolate

Artisan Kettle Organic is a brand of USDA Organic, Fair Trade Certified™, non-GMO baking chocolate with twelve varieties of baking chocolate that are all nut and soy free. Eight of the brand's varieties are free from all major allergens, including dairy. Artisan Kettle Chocolate provides consumers with the highest level of quality and a superior taste for baking and snacking occasions and is one of the lowest priced organic chocolate baking brands. The organic baking chips and chunk are available in stand-up resealable bags. Artisan Kettle selectively sources their USDA Organic, Fair Trade Certified™ cacoa from small, family farmers in South America and only blends their cacao with a few, simple ingredients to create their premium chocolate products. More information can be found at ArtisanKettle.com

