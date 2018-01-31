Arla Cream Cheese Is The Perfect Philadelphia Alternative For Your Favorite Dips And Snacks.

AND FOR A LIMITED TIME, IT'S FREE!Farmer-owned dairy cooperative offers fans free cream cheese to help them make their dips and snacks "Philly-free" on game day.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Jan. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a food fight brewing between Patriots and Eagles fans. Arla Foods has a tasty option for New Englanders who want to keep their game day snacks "Philly-free" -- Arla Cream Cheese. Not only is Arla the fastest growing cream cheese brand in the U.S., Arla Original Cream Cheese is the better-for-you cream cheese option, made with four simple ingredients you'd recognize.

And for any Pats fans that don't want Philly at their game day parties, Arla is giving away its deliciously simple cream cheese FOR FREE.

"Food and football go hand in hand on game day. We want fans to know that they can still make delicious, decadent, cream cheese-centric appetizers without compromising their team loyalty," says Mike Currie, Director of Marketing at Arla Foods U.S. "Arla cream cheese, widely available in New England, is a simple, delicious cream cheese, not only for the big game but also for bagels all year round."

Throughout New England, select retailers are participating in this exciting offer. Check your store's digital coupon gallery to clip and save. Offer valid dates vary by retailer. To try Arla Cream Cheese, find a store near you.

About Arla: Arla Foods is an international dairy company owned by 12,500 farmers from Denmark, Sweden, the UK, Germany, Belgium, Luxemburg and the Netherlands. Arla Foods is one of the strongest players in the international dairy arena, with a wide range of dairy products of the highest quality. Well-known brands like Arla®, Lurpak and Castello belong to the Arla family. Arla Foods is also the world's largest manufacturer of organic dairy products.

