Arjuna Launches Highly Potent Ashwagandha

COCHIN, India, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Arjuna Natural Ltd., launches Shoden®, its high-potency, all-natural ashwagandha extract, at Vitafoods, Geneva, Booth #J30 2018.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/658605/Arjuna_Naturals_Ashwagandha.jpg

Shoden® is the highly bioactive extract of ashwagandha (Withania somnifera), standardized to contain more than 35% glycowithanolides-the most active components of ashwagandha. This plant has been extensively used in India for centuries to reduce symptoms of anxiety and stress. Arjuna has invested in several ongoing clinical studies of Shoden® at top research institutes. Results of the first study will be published in a few months.

Innova Market Insights reports +18% average annual growth for new product launches featuring ashwagandha as an ingredient (Global, CAGR 2013-2017). In 2017, 59% of all new product launches tracked with ashwagandha as an ingredient are supplements, while 13% of all new product launches tracked with ashwagandha are soft drinks, compared to just 4% in 2013. In 2017, 49% of all new product launches reported with ashwagandha as an ingredient featured an energy claim.

Ashwagandha, also known as 'Indian winter cherry' and 'Indian ginseng', is one of the most important herbs used in traditional medicine in India, has been used in Ayurvedic and indigenous medicine for more than 3,000 years.

Ashwagandha extract contains alkaloids. Some of the alkaloids are toxic and it is technically challenging to remove them and keep the product safe to use. Arjuna developed a new, proprietary method of purification, based on traditional Indian processes, that targets and removes only toxic alkaloids, while retaining the beneficial bioactive ones. "Results following tests of Shoden® in multiple trials at Arjuna's R&D lab proved the ability of this gentle process to ensure a pure, safe-to-use ashwagandha," says Benny Antony, PhD, Joint Managing Director for Arjuna. Activity of each product batch is guaranteed tested and confirmed by in vivo testing.

Patent protected Shoden has a high amount of glycowithanolides in comparison to other ashwagandha extracts in the market. "We identified specific locations/farms in India for the cultivation of ashwagandha under our supervision and harvested once the crop reaches optimal growth level that allow us to provide supplement manufacturers a consistent, potent ingredient," adds Antony. "Arjuna also maintains transparency and traceability from-farm to supplement to guarantee a stable, safe supply."

Arjuna's production processes and products meet market-specific regulations worldwide. A GMP-certified, SAP-driven company, Arjuna has achieved international certifications including ISO22000, Kosher and Halal. Arjuna continues to engage in research and development, with continuing scientific validation of its novel product line through advanced clinical studies.

