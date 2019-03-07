Area's Newest Community Farmers' Market Offers Healthy Local Produce ... and Fun

POOLER, Ga., March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The greater Savannah/Pooler area's newest farmers' market, sponsored by Shepherd Living at Savannah Quarters, is an opportunity for people of all ages to shop for locally grown food and other local products, make new friends, say hello to neighbors and take advantage of the warmer temperatures coming with spring.

Held the second Saturday of every month, the Community Farmers' Market is open to the entire greater Savannah/Pooler area. In addition to healthy local produce, it offers local honey, eggs, barbecue sauces, homemade soaps, jewelry, sweets and other treats, beef jerky and food trucks. The hours are 10 am to 2 pm.

With more than 20 vendors, this month's event on March 9 may be the biggest yet – it is children and pet-friendly and includes a booth to adopt a pet. Starting in April, they'll have a bounce house for the kids.

"It's so good to be able to host events like this because it brings everybody together to shop, munch, enjoy, look for bargains and – whether they live in our great community or down the road – go home with something healthy and interesting," said Tracy Clatterbaugh, Engagement Manager for Shepherd Living at Savannah Quarters.

Going green – and healthy

David Harris, one of the founders of Brothers in Farms, sells his locally grown produce at the Community Farmers' Market. This includes leafy greens, hardy greens and herbs such as basil, thyme, cilantro, dill, sage, oregano, wasabi and arugula. Harris believes that, while prices are generally similar to the 'big box' supermarkets, farmers' markets offer several advantages. For example, the produce his farm sells is grown hydroponically in containers, where it is free from contamination and doesn't need pesticides. And since it is grown indoors, his produce is often available when other products aren't.

"The cool part about these farmers' markets is you are getting to know the people who produce the food," he said. "In today's society, we are kind of disconnected to where our food comes from. This is a throwback to an older time when you actually knew who produced your food. It's health-oriented and a fun event."

A great way to adopt a pet

Did you know that black dogs and cats are adopted at far lower rates than other animals? Shepherd's corporate charity - TheMavrosFund.org - works with local pet adoption partners like Coastal Pet Rescue to ensure these animals find their forever homes. For those who adopt a black dog or cat at the Community Farmers' Market, The Mavros Fund will pay the adoption fees.

"We're so pleased about our partnership with Coastal Pet Rescue. They provide a local avenue for The Mavros Fund to help animals like Rascal - a loving 5-year-old small dog with a huge heart who'll be at this month's market," said Robert Todd, General Manager of Shepherd Living at Savannah Quarters. "We have been blessed to adopt out several animals every month and have gained new volunteers for Coastal Pet Rescue. It's a win for everyone."

It's The Bees' Knees - literally

Ed DiNello, who runs a bee-keeping and honey company by that name, said farmers' markets like the one at Savannah Quarters are a great opportunity for people to come out and learn. He loves preaching the benefits of bee-keeping. His company acts like a pool or lawn service, visiting area homes to maintain their beehives. "We're a local family owned small business and we love getting the word out," DiNello said. "And our honey is really good."

For Shepherd Living, a continuing emphasis on holistic wellness

Clatterbaugh noted that the local farmers who are staples at the monthly Community Farmers' Market "are the same ones whose food will be found in our Shepherd Farms restaurant." In fact, she said, Shepherd Living's culinary department cooperates with local farmers to grow similar herbs and vegetables in the community's onsite greenhouses. "And like everything else we do (spa, wellness classes, game nights and other activities) it's for the broader community as well as our residents. It's about surrounding yourself with things that are intrinsically good, rather than always having to think about what's 'healthy.' Ask anyone who spends time with us - it's amazing what being a part of a community that understands that can do for your soul - not just your body."

Added Todd, "Our monthly farmers' market has become as much a social gathering as a market. Our residents and neighbors come and visit with each other, the kids and rescue animals have some fun, and we all find new and interesting ways to support each other. You walk away feeling great."

For more information call Shepherd Living at Savannah Quarters at 844.8.POOLER (844.876.6537) and ask for Tracy Clatterbaugh. Better yet, come out and join in the second Saturday of every month at 101 Shepherd Way, Pooler, GA 31322 (Pooler Pkwy and Easthaven Blvd).

About Shepherd

Co-founded by Christine Menedis and Naveen Trehan, the Lucky Shepherd family of companies integrate technology and real estate development, while crafting unique operational brands that push their respective industries forward. Shepherd Living, the group's senior living division, has made an early name for itself as an innovator by disrupting traditional notions of what a senior living community must be and crafting spaces for the broader public to enjoy - not just its residents. The company integrates holistic wellness throughout each of its developments, from farm-to-table culinary and on-site greenhouses to 15,000+ sq ft of spa / wellness offerings, including proprietary fitness classes created specifically for those 55+ in conjunction with Shepherd's strategic advisor, University of Miami professor Wesley Smith, PhD. Most importantly, Shepherd Living has a steadfast focus on bringing joy into the lives of seniors and their communities across the United States. For more information, visit liveShepherd.com

