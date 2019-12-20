Arcadia Biosciences Introduces Limited Release GoodWheat(TM) Flour for Gluten-Sensitive Stomachs

- GoodWheat Reduced Gluten Wheat Flour delivers all the taste and performance of traditional flour with 65 percent less allergenic gluten -

DAVIS, Calif., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKDA), a leader in science-based approaches to enhancing the quality and nutritional value of crops and food ingredients, today announced a limited release of its GoodWheat™ Reduced Gluten Wheat Flour. Developed for those with sensitive stomachs, the flour contains 65 percent less allergenic gluten than traditional flour and is higher in fiber. It marks the first retail offering within the company's GoodWheat portfolio of non-genetically modified (non-GM) specialty wheat ingredients.

"We're excited to offer consumers our newest innovation in wheat: GoodWheat Reduced Gluten Wheat Flour," said Sarah Reiter, chief commercial officer at Arcadia. "Many consumers are looking to reduce their gluten intake, either as a result of a sensitivity or because they simply feel better, and our GoodWheat Reduced Gluten Wheat Flour allows them to enjoy their favorite recipes without compromising on taste or texture."

About one percent of the population suffers from celiac disease, which necessitates a gluten-free diet. However, according to research by The Connell Group conducted on behalf of Arcadia, 26 percent of American consumers consider themselves gluten reducers – they do not have gluten-related medical conditions but report feeling better by consuming less gluten.

Two-pound bags of Arcadia's GoodWheat Reduced Gluten Wheat Flour will be available for purchase through the company's new website, EatGoodWheat.com, for $12.99 until they sell out, with orders expected to ship in early January. Only 500 bags were produced as part of the limited release, with a full-scale release planned for spring 2020.

"Wheat is an important part of our diets, and it's one of our favorite ingredients," added Reiter. "While many consumers have turned to ancient grains or nut flours to reduce the amount of gluten in their diets, they can be difficult to incorporate into recipes. With our natural GoodWheat Reduced Gluten Wheat Flour, consumers can enjoy the same wheat taste they love, but with significantly less gluten and more fiber."

Arcadia's non-GM GoodWheat Reduced Gluten Wheat is grown in the western U.S. by some of the country's leading wheat growers. It is then milled in small batches by California-based specialty millers focused on delivering high-quality wheat products to bakers, restaurants and consumers.

More information about GoodWheat Reduced Gluten Wheat Flour, including recipes, is available at EatGoodWheat.com.

About Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.

Arcadia Biosciences (Nasdaq: RKDA) develops and markets high-value food ingredients and nutritional oils that help meet consumer demand for a healthier diet. Arcadia's GoodWheat™ branded ingredients deliver health benefits to consumers and enable consumer packaged goods companies to differentiate their brands in the marketplace. The company's agricultural traits are being developed to enable farmers around the world to be more productive and minimize the impact of agriculture on the environment. Arcadia Specialty Genomics is a business unit within Arcadia Biosciences dedicated to the optimization and standardization of cannabis plant content, quality, resiliency and yield. For more information, visit www.arcadiabio.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the expected release dates for our products. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: Arcadia's and its partners' and affiliates' ability to develop and sell commercial products incorporating their traits, and complete the regulatory review process for such products; Arcadia's compliance with laws and regulations that impact Arcadia's business, and changes to such laws and regulations; Arcadia's ability to conduct a full-scale release, and the other risks set forth in Arcadia's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the risks set forth in Arcadia's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and other filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

