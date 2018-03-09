AR Systems Develops New Self Service Fresh Food Dispenser for Alpaca Market at SXSW Festival

Over 285,000 attendees at the world-class event

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AR Systems (www.automatedretailingsystems.com), a leading developer of innovative self-service systems, automation controls, data collection processes, and wireless management tools, announced that its new automated fresh food kiosk for Alpaca Market will be introduced at the popular South by Southwest (SXSW) Festival.

Alpaca Market is a new natural foods company that serves chef-crafted meals from their network of automated dispensaries. The company sources fresh, local and organically grown ingredients to create seasonally inspired salads, snacks and sweet treats. The selections also include Gluten and Dairy Free, Vegan, Raw and Paleo options.

AR Systems was selected to build the inspirational systems after Alpaca Market conducted an exhaustive nationwide search for the perfect developer/manufacturer.

The Alpaca Market gourmet fresh food automated dispensaries offer a wide array of fresh and healthy salads and treats, including mixed greens, beets with sweet potatoes, lavender honey chicken with celery and grapes, organic oats with coconut and almond milk, chocolate mousse with avocado and orange zest, homemade apple pie, and more.

The SXSW Festival has grown into one of the biggest and most important events in the nation, celebrating the interactive technology, film, and music industries. In addition, this year's conference includes panels on food, health, sports, and design.

Some of the celebrity lineup includes, Mark Hamill, Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Emily Blunt, Armie Hammer, John Krasinski, Bernie Sanders, Jim Gaffigan, Wyclef Jean, Ron White, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Keith Urban, and Willie Nelson.

AR Systems is noted for its innovative technologies and system development. Recently, the company introduced the ARS Kiosk Manager, a new app available at the Apple Store, which provides instant access to sales reports, inventory levels, environmental controls, and much more. The app allows system owners to run their business from anywhere, 24/7.

For more information on SXSW, visit: www.sxsw.com

Visit Alpaca Market at SXSW, at booth 428, or online at www.alpacamarket.com.

For information on AR Systems, visit: www.automatedretailingsystems.com, or call: (951) 465-7700.

About AR Systems

AR Systems develops technologies that connect people, products and processes, by creating system automation, management controls, and user interfaces for a variety of market sectors, including retailing, agriculture, vending, and pharmaceuticals. AR Systems provides solutions that increase productivity, improve distribution of goods, lower costs, and enrich quality of life.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ar-systems-develops-new-self-service-fresh-food-dispenser-for-alpaca-market-at-sxsw-festival-300611386.html

SOURCE AR Systems