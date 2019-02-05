AR Systems Develops New Micro Store for Farm-to-Table Fresh Produce

Kiosk can provide healthy, nutritious salads to millions of consumers

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AR Systems (www.automatedretailingsystems.com), a leading developer of automation retailing systems and controls, data collection services, wireless management tools, and technological solutions to everyday challenges, unveiled a revolutionary automated kiosk that gives consumers immediate access to a variety of farm-fresh salads and healthy produce.

Growers, restaurateurs, vending service companies, and entrepreneurs can use the FreshFirst Kiosk to sell farm-to-table foods directly to consumers in areas that are difficult to reach, such as offices and business parks, airports and transportation centers, colleges and universities, hotels and shopping malls.

The system puts clean and nutritious food within reach of millions of active consumers.

Glenn Panagakos, President at AR Systems, said that the new micro-store provides much more than just convenience.

"We are witnessing a revolution in eating patterns in America as more and more consumers demand fresh, clean food that is grown free from chemicals and contaminants," he said. "Unfortunately, it is difficult for many people to access farm-fresh salads and produce. That's why we developed FreshFirst, which puts the healthy food that people want in convenient locations through an easy-to-use, self-service automated kiosk."

The system also features AR Systems' patented ARS Kiosk Manager, which gives instant insight into system functions, sales reports, inventory levels, plus control of system parameters including service lock and unlock, perishable product detection, and even temperature control. The app is available on the Apple App Store.

"At AR Systems, we strive to is to always be looking far out on to the horizon to see what we can invent today that will make an impact on the world tomorrow," Panagakos added.

About AR Systems

AR Systems develops technologies that connect people, products and processes, through system automation, management controls, and user interfaces for a variety of market sectors, including retailing, agriculture, vending, and pharmaceuticals. AR Systems provides solutions that increase productivity, improve distribution of goods, enhance health, lower costs, and enrich quality of life.

