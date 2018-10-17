Applegate® Makes $10,000 Donation to Rolling Harvest Food Rescue

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Applegate®, the nation's leading natural and organic meat brand, has donated $10,000 to Rolling Harvest Food Rescue, a food non-profit aiming to turn food pantries into farmers markets. The donation was made in honor of Hormel Foods Corporation's hunger relief program to help fight hunger in the local community. Applegate Farms, LLC (Applegate) is a stand-alone subsidiary of Hormel Foods Corporation.

"We are truly inspired by Rolling Harvest Food Rescue and their efforts to positively impact the lives of our neighbors dealing with food insecurity," said Nicole Glenn, Applegate Vice President of Marketing. "I would like to thank them for their dedication to help those in need, by connecting them with farmers and quality food."

Rolling Harvest Food Rescue's main goal is to increase access to fresh produce and other healthy foods to area hunger-relief sites that serve the at-risk, food-insecure population by providing local farmers and food producers with free, effective delivery and distribution. As a result, Rolling Harvest Food Rescue is connecting local farmers with neighbors in need.

"In addition to Applegate's monetary donation, we are on target to receive nearly 160,000 pounds of delicious Applegate products, like deli meats and cheeses, to share with our neighbors in need this year," said Cathy Snyder, Rolling Harvest Food Rescue Founder and Executive Director. "Applegate continues to show dedication in rescuing quality protein for donation and we hope other food producers will follow their lead in safely and effectively turning wasted food into real tangible hunger relief!"

ABOUT APPLEGATE

Founded in 1987, Applegate produces high-quality natural and organic hot dogs, bacon, sausages, deli meats, cheese and frozen products. Our products are made without GMO ingredients, and we source from farms where animals are treated with care and respect and are allowed to grow at their natural rate, all part of our mission – Changing The Meat We Eat®. Natural can mean many things, but to Applegate natural means our food is:

From animals raised humanely without antibiotics, hormones or growth promotants

From animals fed a vegetarian or pasture-centered diet (our beef is 100 percent grass-fed)

Free of added chemical nitrites, nitrates or phosphates

Free of artificial ingredients or preservatives

Applegate became a stand-alone subsidiary of Hormel Foods in July 2015. For more information about our products, visit www.applegate.com or talk with us on www.facebook.com/applegate or twitter.com/Applegate.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenues across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly Guacamole®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" by Corporate Responsibility Magazine for the 10th year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. In 2016, the company celebrated its 125th anniversary and announced its new vision for the future — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — focusing on its legacy of innovation. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/applegate-makes-10-000-donation-to-rolling-harvest-food-rescue-300732459.html

SOURCE Applegate