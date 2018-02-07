Applegate® Gets Liberated From the Fridge by Relaunching Two of Its Pepperoni Varieties

Take America's favorite pizza topping on-the-go with Applegate Naturals® Pork & Beef Pepperoni and Applegate Naturals® Turkey Pepperoni

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Applegate, the nation's leading natural and organic meat brand, has turned to old-school dry-curing techniques to offer Americans two new pepperoni products that are natural, portable and totally snack-able. In time to be fully tested and tasted on what is, arguably, the most beloved day of the year – National Pizza Day – Applegate Naturals® Pork & Beef Pepperoni and Applegate Naturals® Turkey Pepperoni provide a dose of zesty flavor without a trace of added chemical nitrites, nitrates or any artificial ingredients or preservatives.

"While pepperoni is undeniably fabulous on pizza, we've zeroed in on how to make America's favorite pizza topping portable without the need for artificial preservatives," said Nicole Glenn, Applegate vice president of marketing. "Our new pepperoni recipe allows meat lovers to enjoy our pepperoni on a pizza or as a high-protein grab-and-go snack."

To create a pepperoni ready for grazing, and to eliminate the need to refrigerate unopened product, Applegate is using traditional dry-curing techniques – adding salt and drying to a desired moisture level. Traditional pepperoni also typically includes a combination of pork and beef, so Applegate literally beefed up its original pork recipe by adding its favored grass-fed beef, creating Applegate Naturals® Pork & Beef Pepperoni. Meanwhile, Applegate Naturals® Turkey Pepperoni is now crafted with leaner turkey, resulting in a product with more protein.

With new recipes being used for the two pepperoni varieties, existing Applegate fans may notice a slightly different flavor profile. Some other changes to the recipes include: a coarser grind of meat and enhanced savory spices for a more authentic and artisanal flavor.

Applegate Naturals® Pork & Beef Pepperoni and Applegate Naturals® Turkey Pepperoni are now available in 4 oz. re-sealable packs at select retailers nationwide, such as Whole Foods, Target and Amazon. For more information, visit applegate.com/products/wall-deli-italian/category.

ABOUT APPLEGATE

For 30 years, Applegate has been producing high-quality natural and organic hot dogs, bacon, sausages, deli meats, cheese and frozen products. Our products are made without GMO ingredients, and we source our meat from farms where animals are treated with care and respect and are allowed to grow at their natural rate, all part of our mission - Changing The Meat We Eat®. Natural can mean many things, but to Applegate natural means that the meat inside our products is:

- From animals raised humanely without antibiotics, hormones or growth promotants

- From animals fed a vegetarian or 100 percent grass diet

- Free of added chemical nitrites, nitrates or phosphates

- Free of artificial ingredients or preservatives

Applegate became a stand-alone subsidiary of Hormel Foods in July 2015. For more information about our products, visit www.applegate.com or talk with us on www.facebook.com/applegate or twitter.com/Applegate.

