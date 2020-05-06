Applegate Farms, LLC Unveils Well Carved(TM) Product Line To Cater To Conscientious Carnivores

New line of blended burgers and meatballs let consumers have their meat and veggies, too.

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Applegate®, the nation's leading natural and organic meat brand, introduces a new line of organic blended burgers and meatballs designed to satisfy consumers who are mindful of their meat intake and its nutritional, ethical and environmental impact. The new, chef-crafted Well Carved™ product line combines meat with whole vegetables, legumes and grains, and continues the brand's mission – Changing The Meat We Eat®.

"The Well Carved™ product line is a bold, direct challenge to the newly established wisdom that the only way to eat meat responsibly is to settle for a highly processed soy or pea-based burger—or to not eat meat at all," said John Ghingo, president of Applegate. "Well Carved™ products offer a way for consumers to enjoy the real, clean meat they crave along with the vegetables that promote health and a healthier planet."

Applegate has long been a pioneer in the meat industry. For more than 30 years, it has led the way in eliminating antibiotics in livestock production and raising the bar on animal-welfare standards. Addressing new health and climate concerns is a natural next step.

To that end, all Well Carved™ products are made exclusively with organic meat and vegetables, and none of the unpronounceable ingredients found in heavily processed plant-based protein alternatives.

The company also has commissioned a rigorous, independent analysis to determine the environmental impacts, including greenhouse-gas emissions, of the Well Carved™ Grass-Fed Organic Beef Burger. The report estimates that the Applegate® product has 51 percent fewer* greenhouse-gas emissions compared to a conventional all-beef burger patty. A nutritional analysis shows that Well Carved™ burgers and meatballs have fewer calories, fat and saturated fat than their conventional counterpoints. (For detailed nutrition and environmental findings, please click here.)

"Half the green-house gas emissions might not be as small as an ultra-processed soy burger, but with the Well Carved™ beef burger, you're getting real, organic, grass-fed beef, up to 1/3 cup of organic vegetables and a truly delicious burger," said Ghingo. "There's no need to resort to long and mysterious ingredient lists that come with meat imposters. No such compromise here."

The new Well Carved™ product line is currently rolling out at select major retailers and includes four new SKUs:

Applegate ® Well Carved™ Burgers

® Burgers

Grass-Fed Organic Beef Burger (with 1/3 cup of cauliflower, spinach, lentils and butternut squash)





Organic Turkey Burger (with 1/4 cup sweet potato, white bean, kale and roasted onion)





SRP: $9.99 per package

per package

Applegate ® Well Carved™ Meatballs

® Meatballs

Organic Asian Style Pork Meatball (with 1/4 cup brown rice, green onion, carrot and parsley)





Organic Mediterranean Style Turkey Meatball (with 1/4 cup lentils, feta cheese and spinach)





SRP: $6.99 per package

About Applegate:

Founded in 1987, Applegate produces high-quality natural and organic hot dogs, bacon, sausages, deli meats, cheese and frozen products. Our products are made without GMO ingredients, and we source from farms where animals are treated with care and respect and are allowed to grow at their natural rate, all part of our mission - Changing The Meat We Eat®. Natural can mean many things, but to Applegate natural means our food is:

From animals Appelgate humanely raised without antibiotics, added hormones or growth promotants

From animals fed a vegetarian or pasture-centered diet (our beef is 100 percent grass-fed)

Free of added chemical nitrites, nitrates or phosphates

Free of artificial ingredients or preservatives

Applegate became a stand-alone subsidiary of Hormel Foods in July 2015. For more information about our products, visit www.applegate.com or talk with us on www.facebook.com/applegate or twitter.com/Applegate.

* Analysis derives from a literature review of 53 Life Cycle Assessment studies performed by HowGood in 2020.

