Anya's Apothekere Launches New Gourmet Fermented Honey Sauce Line, Available Nationwide

ST. LOUIS, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anya's Apothekere, a luxury lifestyle brand, announced today that it is launching a new product line available nationwide: gourmet fermented honey sauces. The products, which were featured in a New York Times article on July 16, 2019, are available in three flavors: organic jalapeño, organic garlic, and organic onion.

The fermented honey sauces are available at select retailers across the nation, including all Fresh Market locations and online through UncommonGoods, Faire, and the Anya's Apothekere website directly. Fermented with care over a three-month period, the sauces use the highest quality natural and organic ingredients and are handmade in St. Louis, Mo.

Founder and CEO, Anya Corson designed the fermented honey sauces to be the perfect blend of sweet and savory, "They're sure to become your new secret weapon in the kitchen," Corson said. "Incorporating fermented foods into your diet helps your body digest, absorb and get better use of the nutrients you're eating through the development of live cultures, or good bacteria, which provide endless digestive health benefits."

The company's gourmet fermented honey sauces are kosher, organic, naturally free of gluten, fat, and sodium, and are all made with certified-organic ingredients. They are available in nine-ounce jars, each made with three ingredients, and are available for $11.99.

Fermented honey sauces from Anya's Apothekere can be used in a variety of cooking bases, including sautéing, simmering, smothering, glazing, marinating, finishing sauce, as well as a soup base or even as a dressing or dipping sauce.

Anya's Apothekere also has a line of luxury bath soaks, made from a specially formulated blend of botanicals and minerals that are designed to enhance the mind, body, and spirit. Botanikals Bath Soaks are available in two scents: lavender and rose. Healthy Bone Soaks are available in three scents: unscented, eucalyptus & peppermint, and lavender.

About Anya's Apothekere

Anya Corson started the St. Louis, Mo. based company, Anya's Apothekere, in 2018 to offer high quality, organic products that nourish the mind, body and spirit. Corson has a bachelor's degree from Brandeis University and took culinary classes at L'Ecole Culinaire and Forest Park Community College. When she realized that her daughter had life-threatening food allergies, her life mission turned to nourishing and healing her daughter from the inside out, that's when she began to delve into the world of fermentation. Deborah Zorensky, Corson's business partner and mother, helped guide Corson into the realm of holistic living and to produce these probiotic dense products for Anya's Apothekere. Zorensky has a master's degree in nutrition and owns The Center for Mind, Body & Spirit in St. Louis. Combined, Corson and Zorensky have more than 30 years of experience in the holistic wellness industry. To learn more, visit www.anyasapothekere.com.

