Annie's® Advances Regenerative Farming Practices with Limited Edition Organic Mac & Cheese and Bunny Grahams

Mission-driven brand drives awareness for soil health through Soil Matters campaign

BERKELEY, Calif., March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Annie's, Inc., a pioneer of wholesome and organic snacks and meals for families, is partnering with innovative farmers in Montana to produce limited-edition Organic Mac & Cheese and Organic Bunny Grahams that are made with certified organic ingredients grown using regenerative farming practices. Regenerative agriculture is a holistic farming system that aims to build healthy soil, increase biodiversity and empower farming communities. It also offers a promising solution for reducing greenhouse gases. Regenerative practices work with nature to pull carbon from the air and store it in the soil, where it nourishes a network of life. These practices include cover crops, diverse crop rotations, and rotational grazing of livestock, and perennial crops, among others.

"As part of the food industry, our biggest opportunity for impact is at the farm level, where we have a critical role to play in advancing regenerative practices that generate positive impact. At Annie's, we recognize the urgency of this, and we are more committed than ever to champion projects, big and small, to preserve the planet for generations to come," said Carla Vernon, Annie's President. "Through these new limited edition products and direct-farm partnerships, we are showing consumers that food choices matter and can make a positive impact on the planet."

By partnering directly with farmers advancing regenerative agriculture, Annie's is forming long-term, mutually beneficial relationships that provide support for local farming communities while creating greater transparency for consumers. The primary ingredients for these limited edition products are single sourced from two farms practicing regenerative agriculture. The Mac & Cheese pasta is made with wheat and peas from Nate Powell-Palm's farm in near Bozeman, Montana, while the wheat and oats used in the Honey Bunny Grahams come from Casey Bailey's farm outside of Fort Benton, Montana.

Annie's is committed to measuring the impact of regenerative agriculture practices on outcomes like soil organic carbon and biodiversity. Working with General Mills, they have developed a user-friendly tool for farmers to assess impact over time. Dedicated scientists at General Mills are supporting these efforts as part of the company's broader commitment to improve soil health.

"Regenerative agriculture is a build on the work we have been doing with organic and throughout all our sustainability efforts since Annie's was founded in 1989. Organic remains the foundation of everything we do at Annie's, and we're excited to be adding even more impact through regenerative agriculture," said Shauna Sadowski, Senior Sustainability Manager at Annie's. "These two, limited-edition products advance regenerative agricultural practices and will serve as a catalyst for more to come."

The two products will be available, as supplies last, exclusively at Sprouts Farmers Market this spring, and will be promoted through April for Earth Month. To learn more about these products and Annie's "Soil Matters" initiative, please visit www.annies.com/soil.

About Annie's:

Annie's, Inc. (a Division of General Mills) is a natural and organic food brand offering family friendly products. Annie's products are made without artificial flavors, synthetic colors and preservatives common in conventional packaged foods. Annie's launched its first organic product in 1998 and continues to grow its organic portfolio, striving to extend its positive sustainability impacts in everything it does. Today, Annie's offers over 150 products and is present in retail locations nationwide. Founded in 1989, Annie's is committed to being socially responsible and environmentally sustainable manner. For more information, please visit www.annies.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/annies-advances-regenerative-farming-practices-with-limited-edition-organic-mac--cheese-and-bunny-grahams-300608611.html

SOURCE Annie’s, Inc.