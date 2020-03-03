Angelic Bakehouse Declares Bread is not Evil with New BreadBod Campaign

Sprouted Grains Innovator Launches New Integrated Campaign to De-Criminalize Carbs

CUDAHY, Wis., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For almost 10,000 years bread was a cherished part of mealtime. What happened? With the launch of this quirky new campaign Angelic Bakehouse, innovator of delicious and nutritious sprouted whole grain baked goods, says you can have your bread, and eat it too. The body-positive campaign called "BreadBod" aims to inspire consumers to celebrate elevated carbohydrates and feel good about incorporating the better-for-you bread, wraps, pizza crusts and more into a wholesome, well-rounded diet.

Angelic Bakehouse has built its mission around the notion that you shouldn't have to sacrifice. Not giving up taste for nutrition. Not avoiding all carbs for a life of overly processed foods or lettuce wraps. Health-conscious consumers shouldn't have to deprive themselves of the goodness of bread. That is why the company has set out to dispel myths around diet culture and carb-shaming. All of Angelic Bakehouse's products are Non-GMO, vegan, kosher and allergen friendly, free of seven of the top eight allergens, the exception being wheat.

"At Angelic Bakehouse, we love being bold and we won't sacrifice. As a mom I'm always on a quest to find foods that are the perfect balance of taste and nutrition. Healthy carbs should be part of what you're eating," said founder and CEO of Angelic Bakehouse, Jenny Marino. "The BreadBod campaign is our rebellious mission personified, and we are so excited to be a voice in the industry that promotes wholesome food and zero restrictions."

"The BreadBod campaign underscores the fact that there is no uniform version of what a healthy body looks or eats like," said Rebecca Coleman, founder of Something Massive, the creative agency behind the BreadBod campaign. "With fad diet followers on the offensive against carbs, we wanted to create an almost counter-culture campaign that celebrates real food and gives people permission to enjoy bread again."

The integrated campaign will officially launch March 3rd and will include paid, social and earned media tactics. Television and digital advertisements with quippy taglines, bright colors and head-turning images will be running in key markets. Additionally, Angelic Bakehouse has partnered with a selection of social media influencers who were inspired by Angelic Bakehouse's mission and excited to share their own #BreadBod story. Public relations efforts will also be executed across consumer and trade spaces to gain relevant and authentic coverage of both the new products and the new brand campaign.

About Angelic Bakehouse

We've found that with a steady dose of goodness – whether in food or in life – you simply feel better. We make sprouted whole grain baked goods that are every bit delicious as they are nutritious helping you elevate what you eat. Our food stands out, not only because of its taste, but our commitment to using Non-GMO ingredients and making products that are vegan, kosher and allergen friendly, free of seven of the top eight allergens, the exception being wheat. Angelic Bakehouse is bringing food back to its roots - and then sprouting something even better.

For additional information and recipe inspiration, please visit Angelic Bakehouse at www.angelicbakehouse.com, or follow Angelic Bakehouse on Instagram (@AngelicBakehouse) and Facebook (@AngelicBakehouse).

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/angelic-bakehouse-declares-bread-is-not-evil-with-new-breadbod-campaign-301014811.html

