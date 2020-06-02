Ancient Nutrition Unveils New USDA Certified Organic Plant Protein+ Line

Leading Brand in Supplements Supports Plant-Based Community with New Superfood Protein Powder

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ancient Nutrition, a leading health and wellness supplement brand, is excited to announce the release of its new USDA Certified Organic superfood protein powder, Plant Protein+, available in three flavors: Vanilla, Chocolate and Berry. Plant Protein+ is the protein for the modern gatherer, made entirely from seven pure, natural, organic seeds and seven botanicals, adaptogens, and functional mushrooms—without any of the isolates, grains, or other processed ingredients often found in plant-based protein powders. Sweetened only with monkfruit, it provides whole-food nutrients to support whole-body wellness. Ancient Nutrition's Plant Protein+ is now available for purchase at Whole Foods Markets nationwide, as well as their online store and on Amazon.

Staying true to their mission to restore health, strength and vitality by providing history's healthiest whole food nutrients to the modern world, Ancient Nutrition sought to provide a whole-food based protein for those who avoid animal products or are just looking for more plant-based options in their diet. This new formulation utilizes real food protein sources that consumers recognize, without fillers or artificial ingredients, and marries them with a potent combination of adaptogens and functional mushrooms, including:

7 Organic Protein Seed Sources:

Organic pumpkin, flax, hemp, chia, sunflower, watermelon and sacha inchi seeds are typically rich in antioxidants, iron, zinc and magnesium, healthy fats, fiber & more

Proteins support overall muscle strength and recovery

7 Organic Botanicals:

Organic ashwagandha helps promote healthy body composition and fat metabolism, positive mindset, athletic performance, increased muscle mass and so much more †

Organic cordyceps, rhodiola, reishi, holy basil, ginseng and schisandra included for added benefits

Avocado fruit and coconut MCTs provide performance fats for creaminess and to help boost absorption

"We're incredibly proud of our newest line, Plant Protein+, specially formulated with plant-based eaters, vegans, flexitarians, paleo enthusiasts—and everyone in between—in mind," says Dr. Josh Axe, Co-founder of Ancient Nutrition and founder of DrAxe.com. "We're always looking for unique ways to make our customers' health journey easier and more beneficial.This gatherer's approach to our Plant Protein+ is based on whole food nutrients and is our way of bringing these incredible ancient ingredients to the modern world. I know this is the only plant protein I will consume and share with my family, and I can't wait for our customers to try this first-of-a-kind formulation."

Plant Protein+ will retail for $39.95 online and in-store.

For more information and to shop online, visit ancientnutrition.com.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ancient-nutrition-unveils-new-usda-certified-organic-plant-protein-line-301068676.html

SOURCE Ancient Nutrition