Ancient Nutrition Launches New Line Of SBO Probiotics

Pioneer in Wellness Targets Gut and Immune Health with a Unique 'Trifecta Approach' in Latest Probiotic Line Innovation

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ancient Nutrition, a leading health and wellness supplement brand, is pleased to announce a new line of SBO Probiotics featuring four unique offerings: Ultimate, Gut Restore, Men's and Women's. Bringing together a combination of strain-diverse soil-based organisms (SBO) probiotics and an organic fermented blend of superfoods formulated specifically to support gut health and immune system health, the line provides consumers with a new shelf-stable, high-quality supplement comprised of prebiotics, probiotics and postbiotics in one convenient form. Ancient Nutrition SBO Probiotics are available for purchase at major retailers and natural health stores across the US and online.

Ancient Nutrition's SBO Probiotics have 25 to 50 billion CFUs and can survive without refrigeration, unlike many offerings currently on the market, as they occur naturally in soil. The brand uses a unique "trifecta approach"—a blend of prebiotic, probiotic and postbiotic support—to formulate each of the four products, thereby supporting both a healthy gut and a healthy immune system.

Ultimate: Supports normal breakdown of complex carbohydrates and a healthy inflammation response, along with promoting healthy digestive function and helps to maintain healthy gut flora. †

Gut Restore: Helps to maintain healthy gut flora, healthy elimination and promotes proper digestion and nutrient absorption. †

Men's: Promotes healthy body composition and fat metabolism, boosts muscle mass, strength, and serum testosterone levels, while also supporting proper digestion and nutrient absorption. †

Women's: Supports healthy energy, digestive function and healthy elimination, as well as reduces fatigue and helps to maintain healthy gut flora. †

"The goal in creating our SBO Probiotics is to offer consumers unique formulas that support growth of normal microflora in the gut, healthy gastrointestinal function, positive digestive health and healthy immune system function in one convenient form," said Jordan Rubin, Co-Founder of Ancient Nutrition. "We're hyper aware of how important proper gut health maintenance is and that our consumers are looking for more functional solutions for their digestive health, immune system health and skin health."

Ancient Nutrition's connection to SBOs is a personal one. Rubin credits his use of SBO probiotics, coupled with an ancestral diet and overall healthy lifestyle, for supporting his health during a difficult point in his life.

Dr. Josh Axe, Ancient Nutrition's other co-founder also authored a book, Eat Dirt, about leaky gut, the gut-immune connection and how an insufficient exposure to "dirt" (Soil Based Organisms) can directly affect the gut-immune health connection. While the solution may seem counterintuitive, he suggests welcoming healthier "dirt" back into our lives in order to strengthen our gut.

Ancient Nutrition's new SBO Probiotic products have been formulated to include diverse probiotic strains, each of which help to support gut health in a variety of ways including reducing bloating and contributing to healthy immune system function†. Another differentiator that sets Ancient Nutrition's SBO Probiotics apart from other types of probiotic supplements is that they've been fermented, and include additional superfoods that can help to support healthy absorption and utilization.

Ancient Nutrition products are made from real food nutrients and are Certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, grain-free and nut-free whenever possible.

For more information and to shop online, visit ancientnutrition.com.

