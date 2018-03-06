Ancient Harvest Expands POW! Protein Pasta & Ready-to-Eat Quinoa Lines

New SKUs of Top-Selling Gluten-Free Products Debut at Expo West Booth #5219

NEW YORK, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ancient Harvest, creator of the country's fastest-growing protein pasta brand as well as the first organic heat-and-eat quinoa, is expanding both lines with new POW! Chickpea Elbow Pasta and Organic Southwestern Ready-to-Eat Quinoa to meet growing consumer demand for clean, plant-based protein alternatives. The new products, scheduled to hit store shelves this spring, are being introduced at Booth #5219 at the 2018 Natural Products Expo West conference opening this week in Anaheim, CA.

Ancient Harvest's POW! Chickpea Elbow Pasta is the fifth SKU in a protein pasta lineup that includes the market's #1-selling green lentil and red lentil pasta products. The new SKU is made of non-GMO chickpeas and other whole-food ingredients. Like the rest of the line, including Green Lentil Penne, Red Lentil Rotini, Green Lentil Spaghetti and Red Lentil Linguini, it also:

Has no fillers, stabilizers or gums

Is high in protein and fiber

Replicates the taste and texture of traditional pasta

Is gluten-free, non-GMO, kosher and vegan

Retails for $2.99 per 8 oz box (MSRP)

Ancient Harvest's Organic Southwestern Ready-to-Eat Quinoa marks the latest addition to a pre-cooked collection that debuted last summer with three SKUs that already rank in the top five best-selling heat-and-eat rice/grain products. The new SKU combines quinoa, black beans, corn, tomatoes, chilies, spices and coconut oil, and contains 8 grams of protein per serving. Like the original Sea Salt, Chickpeas & Garlic, and Lentils & Garlic varieties, it also:

Is 100% organic

Has no gluten, GMOs, rice, fillers, preservatives, additives, or artificial flavors or colors

Can be eaten out of the package or heated in 90 seconds

Comes in an 8 oz BPA-free pouch containing two servings

Retails for $3.49 per pouch (MSRP)

Ancient Harvest products are distributed in natural food retailers including Earth Fare, Natural Grocers, Sprouts and Whole Foods as well as conventional groceries like Giant Eagle, Kroger, Meijer, Publix and Walmart.

About Ancient Harvest

Ancient Harvest was the first company to bring quinoa to the U.S. in 1983, helping establish it as one of the country's premier superfoods. Today the company's portfolio spans a wide range of organic, non-GMO, plant-based foods including multiple varieties of quinoa, pasta, mac and cheese, and polenta – all made from gluten-free 'power' ingredients ranging from quinoa to beans and lentils. For more information, visit www.ancientharvest.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ancient-harvest-expands-pow-protein-pasta--ready-to-eat-quinoa-lines-300608849.html

SOURCE Ancient Harvest