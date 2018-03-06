Ancient Harvest Expands POW! Protein Pasta & Ready-to-Eat Quinoa Lines

New SKUs of Top-Selling Gluten-Free Products Debut at Expo West Booth #5219
NEW YORK, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ancient Harvest, creator of the country's fastest-growing protein pasta brand as well as the first organic heat-and-eat quinoa, is expanding both lines with new POW! Chickpea Elbow Pasta and Organic Southwestern Ready-to-Eat Quinoa to meet growing consumer demand for clean, plant-based protein alternatives. The new products, scheduled to hit store shelves this spring, are being introduced at Booth #5219 at the 2018 Natural Products Expo West conference opening this week in Anaheim, CA.
Ancient Harvest's POW! Chickpea Elbow Pasta is the fifth SKU in a protein pasta lineup that includes the market's #1-selling green lentil and red lentil pasta products. The new SKU is made of non-GMO chickpeas and other whole-food ingredients. Like the rest of the line, including Green Lentil Penne, Red Lentil Rotini, Green Lentil Spaghetti and Red Lentil Linguini, it also:
Ancient Harvest's Organic Southwestern Ready-to-Eat Quinoa marks the latest addition to a pre-cooked collection that debuted last summer with three SKUs that already rank in the top five best-selling heat-and-eat rice/grain products. The new SKU combines quinoa, black beans, corn, tomatoes, chilies, spices and coconut oil, and contains 8 grams of protein per serving. Like the original Sea Salt, Chickpeas & Garlic, and Lentils & Garlic varieties, it also:
Ancient Harvest products are distributed in natural food retailers including Earth Fare, Natural Grocers, Sprouts and Whole Foods as well as conventional groceries like Giant Eagle, Kroger, Meijer, Publix and Walmart.
About Ancient Harvest
Ancient Harvest was the first company to bring quinoa to the U.S. in 1983, helping establish it as one of the country's premier superfoods. Today the company's portfolio spans a wide range of organic, non-GMO, plant-based foods including multiple varieties of quinoa, pasta, mac and cheese, and polenta – all made from gluten-free 'power' ingredients ranging from quinoa to beans and lentils. For more information, visit www.ancientharvest.com.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ancient-harvest-expands-pow-protein-pasta--ready-to-eat-quinoa-lines-300608849.html
SOURCE Ancient Harvest
Matilda Curcia drinks a beer every night and says it keeps her feeling good
The kicks were created by custom sneaker designer Dominic Chambrone
No word on whether or not the company will drop a second batch of bags
Scheduling a long layover at one of these is totally worth it