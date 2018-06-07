Amy's Kitchen Debuts Award-Winning Vera Whole Health Model for Employees Companywide

Partnership replaces existing health services with new integrated wellness centers and transformative approach

WHITE CITY, Ore., June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Organic food pioneer Amy's Kitchen is partnering with Vera Whole Health, a leading primary care provider, to transform existing on-site health services into whole health wellness centers in each of Amy's Kitchen's three U.S. facilities this summer. The first two fully redesigned Amy's Kitchen whole health primary care centers and new wellness programs are launching at Amy's White City, Oregon, manufacturing facility with a grand re-opening this month, followed by the Amy's Santa Rosa, California, facility later in June. A newly constructed health center will premiere at Amy's Pocatello, Idaho, facility later this summer.

Amy's Kitchen's move to the Vera Whole Health model aligns with its longtime commitment to its employees and their families; the company first launched on-site health centers at its Santa Rosa and White City locations in 2011. The new Vera wellness and primary care centers prioritize preventative health and will be staffed by a dedicated team of mostly bilingual medical providers specially trained in individual health coaching. Amy's employees will have the opportunity to establish wellness plans for not only themselves, but also for eligible family members. Care will include ongoing progress checks, with Amy's Kitchen fully covering costs for prescriptions and services conducted on-site. Employee access to the new wellness centers is in addition to the full range of health insurance benefits that Amy's Kitchen also provides.

According to Amy's Kitchen Global President Xavier Unkovic, the move to Vera's holistic, preventive approach to quality health care access seemed to be the obvious next step for Amy's Kitchen. The family-owned company considers taking care of its employees to be a core value.

"We specialize in creating good-for-you foods that fuel a healthy body, mind and spirit," said Unkovic. "Our Amy's Kitchen team is in many ways the soul of our company and vital to our mission. We want to ensure that our employees and their families enjoy top-notch medical care with attention to their personal goals and overall wellness. Vera's approach to whole health aligns with our goal of better serving our team and helping foster health-minded communities."

Vera's mission is to help people adopt healthier behaviors with the help of esteem building through empathetic listening. The company currently operates 12 clinics in Washington, Oregon, California, Arizona and Alaska for clients including The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Seattle Children's Hospital, City of Kirkland, Horizon House, Virginia Mason, Northern Arizona Public Employee Benefit Trust, Hoffman Construction, Anchorage School District, Municipality of Anchorage, Mills College, Security Industry Specialists and Seattle Fire Fighters Healthcare Trust.

"Amy's has always been a leader in caring for its employees and their families," said Ryan Schmid, president and CEO of Vera. "From the products they make and sell to the benefits they provide their employees, they are clearly creating a health revolution and we're honored to be one small part of that journey."

Amy's values its employees as a crucial part of its overall success and considers advancing employee wellness as one of its core commitments.

About Amy's Kitchen

Amy's Kitchen has pioneered the organic food movement since its founding in 1987. Amy's Kitchen is still a family-owned company with a mission: to feed everyone at the table. As a world leader in the production of non-GMO and organic convenience foods, Amy's Kitchen has spent the past 30 years offering over 250 varieties of homestyle, organic frozen and packaged foods including gluten free, vegan, dairy free, lactose free, soy free, tree nut free, corn free, Kosher, and light in sodium options. Amy's products are widely available in the U.S. as well as more than 25 other countries around the globe. To find Amy's products near you, please visit https://amys.com/.

About Vera Whole Health

Established in Seattle, Wash., in 2008, Vera Whole Health is the leading direct-to-employer primary care provider in the Western United States, operating clinics in Washington, Oregon, California, Alaska and Arizona. Vera is the first on-site clinic provider in the United States to earn a Certificate of Validation by the Care Innovations™ Validation Institute. The endorsement substantiates Vera's claims that its on-site clinics reduce overall healthcare spending for employers as much as 25% in the first year, justifies Vera's 100 percent money-back guarantee, and recognizes Vera for its sound population health cost outcomes. For more information go to verawholehealth.com, or call (206) 395-7870.

