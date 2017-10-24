American Vegetarian Association Again Honors Eggland's Best Eggs With Certification For Its Superior Products

Eggland's Best Remains Only Certified Egg in U.S.

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Oct. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 14th consecutive year, the American Vegetarian Association (AVA) has awarded Eggland's Best eggs its Global Certification. In addition, AVA has also granted Eggland's Best its highly revered 'Platinum Member' status for the company's long-term, steadfast commitment to the highest ethical standards and product transparency practices.

The AVA was formed to promote the interests of individuals and organizations involved in the preservation and distribution of vegetarian ideas and products. The AVA's primary goal is to create a widely recognized certification program to allow vegetarian-minded people to make accurate choices when seeking vegetarian options.

"The American Vegetarian Association is honored to grant our esteemed 'Platinum Member' Status to select members who have been unwavering in maintaining, long term, the highest ethical standards and true commitment to product trust and transparency," said Len Torine, Executive Director at the American Vegetarian Association. "Eggland's Best continues to exceed expectations, aligning perfectly with our rigorous standards when it comes to the brand's commitment to providing customers with the best quality, freshness, taste and nutrition."

Eggland's Best is the first and only egg brand to be certified by the AVA. The certification of Eggland's Best eggs from the AVA provides customers with the assurance that when they purchase Eggland's Best eggs, they are purchasing the best vegetarian product.

"We are honored to once again be certified by the American Vegetarian Association and pleased to receive Platinum Member status," said Charlie Lanktree, President and CEO of Eggland's Best. "At Eggland's Best, we are committed to providing our customers the only egg with better taste, nutrition, variety and freshness, and being recognized by this prestigious association year after year confirms we are providing the highest quality product possible."

Compared to ordinary eggs, EB eggs contain six times more vitamin D, 25 percent less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, ten times more vitamin E and more than double the vitamin B12. EB eggs are also an excellent source of vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) and vitamin B5. EB's superior nutritional profile is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E.

"It's no surprise Eggland's Best eggs have once again been recognized by the American Vegetarian Association," said Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner. "They are the only eggs I serve my family and recommend to my clients because of their great taste and superior nutritional profile with six times more vitamin D and more than double the omega-3 fatty acids – which are crucial nutrients especially for vegetarians."

Eggland's Best is celebrating 25 years of providing a better egg with superior quality, freshness, variety, nutrition and taste. Visit Egglandsbest.com for 25th anniversary inspired recipes and more information. Eggland's Best eggs are available in Classic, Cage Free, Organic, Hard-Cooked and Peeled and Liquid Egg White varieties.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best (EB) is the No. 1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and Riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more vitamin D, more than double the omega-3, 10 times more vitamin E and 25 percent less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs.

The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that the eggs meet the highest production and safety standards. Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards, and has received numerous awards from Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best was also awarded "Product of the Year" in the egg category by Product of the Year USA. Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled, proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About The American Vegetarian Association

The American Vegetarian Association (AVA) was created to promote the interests and concerns of individuals and organizations involved in the preservation, propagation, and distribution of vegetarian ideas and products. The primary goal of the AVA is to provide a widely recognized certification program which will enable vegetarian-minded people to make accurate food choices, being certain they can be confident in their selection, and that of the manufacturer's claims. For more information, visit www.amerveg.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-vegetarian-association-again-honors-egglands-best-eggs-with-certification-for-its-superior-products-300540485.html

SOURCE Eggland's Best