Alltown Fresh(TM) Opens Its Newest Fresh Convenience Market In Schenectady, New York

The Brand Will Celebrate with a Grand Opening "Fresh Launch" Event to Mark its First Location in the New York Region

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Alltown Fresh™, the fresh convenience market, is announcing the grand opening of its newest location in Schenectady, New York. Located at 1410-1424 Erie Blvd, the new market features fresh food choices and made-to-order meals including organic, natural, gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options made with locally sourced ingredients. To commemorate the opening of the new location, Alltown Fresh will host an outdoor "Fresh Launch" event open to the public where guests can taste the menu of fresh eats, get a discount on fuel, and pick up various giveaways.

"We are extremely excited to bring the Alltown Fresh concept to Schenectady. The opening of this location marks our fifth new store in under two years, and our first market in New York. Our core belief is that nobody should have to sacrifice healthy, fresh food options for convenience, therefore each item on our menu is carefully selected to meet the needs of our guests," said Eric Slifka, CEO of Global Partners LP. "We understand how difficult the past few months have been, and our team was quick to implement contactless ways to shop including curbside pickup of our entire menu, crates of fresh groceries, and meal prep kits. Given the current times are still uncertain, we hope the Schenectady community can look to us to pick up their morning coffee ahead of a video conference or call ahead to order dinner for their family."

The new 4,800 square foot market focuses on creating an elevated, farmstand-like experience by providing a menu of healthy options such as made-to-order all-day breakfast, fresh salads, smoothies, sandwiches, bowls, and more. Guests have endless options such as the "Southwest Scramble" made with cage-free eggs with cream, roasted peppers, corn, onions, cilantro, lime, black bean smash, and salsa roja, or they can opt for the "Fresh Falafel" filled with vegetables including eggplant, arugula, tomato, and cucumber, along with falafel fritters, garlic hummus, and zhoug on a whole wheat wrap. Alltown Fresh also features organic fair-trade coffee with locally roasted beans from Connecticut featuring custom blends from around the world. The beans are pressed on-demand under five bars of pressure for maximum flavor, then brewed to guests' taste for the freshest cup of hot or iced coffee.

To celebrate the opening of the new location, Alltown Fresh is inviting the local community to socially distance at the "Fresh Launch" event on August 20th where customers will be able to safely experience and taste what the new store has to offer. Chef Joshua Smith, Alltown Fresh's Director of Culinary Innovation, and his team will be cooking up fresh eats from the menu all afternoon. The event will also feature a ribbon cutting ceremony, giveaways, raffle, and a fuel discount. In case of inclement weather on August 20th, the Fresh Launch event will be rescheduled to August 21st:

Ribbon Cutting: An official ribbon cutting ceremony will take place with Eric Slifka , CEO of Global Partners LP; Ray Gillen , President of Metroplex; Jim Salengo , President of the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation, and several City Council members.

An official ribbon cutting ceremony will take place with , CEO of Global Partners LP; , President of Metroplex; , President of the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation, and several City Council members. Outdoor Eats: Local tomato bruschetta & rosemary focaccia, street corn, heritage pork carnitas tacos, vegan mushroom tacos, roasted corn salsa fresca and tortilla chips along with the entire menu of fresh options.

Local tomato bruschetta & rosemary focaccia, street corn, heritage pork carnitas tacos, vegan mushroom tacos, roasted corn salsa fresca and tortilla chips along with the entire menu of fresh options. Giveaways, Raffle and Fuel Discount: Giveaways will be distributed throughout the event, including aprons, reusable straws, and bamboo cooking spoons. To add, Alltown Fresh will be raffling off (2) Taco Night Meal Kits and (2) Fresh Falafel Meal Kits. A fuel discount for regular unleaded at $1.89 will be offered from 12AM-2PM .

In addition, Alltown Fresh features outdoor seating, groceries, WiFi, pet relief areas, traditional snack options, and phone charging stations all in a rush-free environment. Alltown Fresh in Schenectady will be open daily 24/7. The kitchen will be open 6AM-4PM. For more information on Alltown Fresh, visit us at 1410-1424 Erie Blvd, Schenectady NY,12305 or at https://alltownfresh.com/ . See our full menu here .

About Alltown Fresh

As part of the Global Partners LP family of brands, Alltown Fresh is the first fresh convenience market in America to offer fresh food choices, as well as gas/diesel, a cafe, bean-to-cup coffee, outdoor seating, groceries, craft beer (where permitted), Wi-Fi, pet relief areas, traditional snack options, and phone and electric car charging stations where possible. People shouldn't need to sacrifice healthy, fresh food for convenience. Alltown Fresh offers the local community healthy, fresh food choices and made-to-order meals — including organic, natural, gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian, and locally sourced alternatives — all in a rush-free environment where neighbors can hang out with one another. Follow Alltown Fresh on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

