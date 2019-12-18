Alltown Fresh(TM) Opens its Newest Fresh Convenience Market in Ayer, Massachusetts & Will Celebrate With "Fresh Launch" Event

Bringing Healthy Roadside Options Complete with Organic, Gluten-Free, Vegan, Vegetarian and Locally Sourced Alternatives to the Area

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alltown Fresh™, the fresh convenience market, is officially opening the doors to the second fresh store in the state of Massachusetts. Located at 28 Harvard Road in Ayer, the sleek farmstand style market features organic coffee, fresh food choices and made to order meals including organic, natural, gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian, and locally sourced food and ingredients. To commemorate the opening of the new location, Alltown Fresh will host a grand opening event open to the public on December 20th with a ribbon cutting taking place at 12pm.

Alltown Fresh believes that customers shouldn't have to sacrifice fresh for convenience. The new 4,830 square foot market, which offers indoor and outdoor seating, is focused on providing guests with healthy, fresh food and beverages on-the-go. Alltown Fresh menu items feature made to order all-day breakfast, fresh salads, sandwiches, bowls, and more. Whether Ayer residents are looking for a quick avocado toast on gluten-free bread, or a protein bowl loaded with extra energy, Alltown Fresh has it covered. The market also features individually customized bean-to-cup coffee – locally roasted beans that are pressed on demand under five bars of pressure for maximum flavor, then brewed to your taste for the freshest cup of hot or iced coffee. Our beans are locally roasted in Connecticut, and we offer blends from around the world such as Monadnock Blend, Stratton Blend, Sumatra Takengon, and more.

"We're excited to open our second location here in Massachusetts as we continue to bring fresh food choices to those on the go. At Alltown Fresh, we have created a farmstand atmosphere where each item on the menu has been thoughtfully developed to fuel our customers' healthy needs," said Eric Slifka, CEO of Global Partners LP. "We're looking forward to serving the Ayer community with locally sourced items to ensure that guests have plenty of fresh and organic choices."

To kick-off the opening, Alltown Fresh is inviting the local community to stop by and experience everything the new concept store has to offer. The Fresh Launch event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony and the following promotions and giveaways:

Ribbon Cutting: An official ribbon cutting ceremony will take place with Eric Slifka , CEO of Global Partners LP, and notable town officials including the Town Manager of Ayer , Robert Pontbriand , to celebrate the addition to the Ayer community.

An official ribbon cutting ceremony will take place with , CEO of Global Partners LP, and notable town officials including the Town Manager of , , to celebrate the addition to the community. Free Tastings: A selection of choices from the market's fresh food menu, including made to order options like the Farmer's Market salad and the Spicy Tom sandwich, will be available for tasting all day. Alltown Fresh Coffee will also be available for tasting throughout the event, as well as Aqua ViTea Kombucha and Tractor Beverage organic juices.

A selection of choices from the market's fresh food menu, including made to order options like the salad and the sandwich, will be available for tasting all day. will also be available for tasting throughout the event, as well as Kombucha and organic juices. Free Samples & Coupons: A variety of samples from the market's curated selection of healthier packaged snacks, including homemade hummus with fresh cut veggies, Go Raw Sprouted Organic Cookie Crisps, Purely Elizabeth Grain Free Bars , Vegan Rob's Cauliflower Puffs, Dang Coconut Chips, Late July Chips and more. Plus, takeaway coupons for a free Alltown Fresh Coffee - hot or iced in any size - will be offered throughout the day.

In addition, Alltown Fresh features outdoor seating, groceries, WiFi, pet relief areas, traditional snack options, and phone charging stations in a rush-free environment for neighbors to hang out with one another. Alltown Fresh in Ayer will be open 24/7, with the kitchen operating daily between the hours of 6:00am - 6:00pm. For more information on Alltown Fresh, visit us at 28 Harvard Road in Ayer or at https://alltownfresh.com/. See our full menu here.

About Alltown Fresh

As part of the Global Partners LP family of brands, Alltown Fresh is the first fresh convenience market in America to offer fresh food choices, as well as gas/diesel, a cafe, bean-to-cup coffee, outdoor seating, groceries, craft beer (where permitted), Wi-Fi, pet relief areas, traditional snack options, and phone and electric car charging stations where possible. People shouldn't need to sacrifice healthy, fresh food for convenience. Alltown Fresh offers the local community healthy, fresh food choices and made to order meals — including organic, natural, gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian, and locally sourced alternatives — all in a rush-free environment where neighbors can hang out with one another. Follow Alltown Fresh on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

