Algatech Delivers Potent Astaxanthin in Whole-food Format

Powerful Whole Algae Complex

KIBBUTZ KETURA, Israel, Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking the "whole food" approach Algatechnologies Ltd. ("Algatech") presents AstaPure® Arava, its clean-label, all-natural whole-algae complex. This pure, whole-food form contains all of the naturally occurring constituents of healthful Haematococcus Pluvialis algae. This species of microalgae is also the richest known source of astaxanthin.

AstaPure Arava whole-algae powder, containing the whole algae, natural Astaxanthin and the newly discovered natural complex is backed by research and addresses the needs of consumers seeking pure, whole-food, plant-based, non-GMO nutraceuticals.

The results of a new study indicate that Arava algae powder is highly potent and has synergistic effects of the natural astaxanthin and the whole-algae complex. The research was conducted by Gitte Jensen, Ph.D., the head of NIS Labs, a leading US immunity research institute. The study identified a complex found in Algatech's unique Arava strain of Haematococcus Pluvialis, cultivated organically in the desert's harsh conditions.

"In the study, we found complex, highly potent and synergistic effects across multiple parameters," explains Jensen. "This newly discovered biological activity was shown to positively trigger immediate immune responses as well as biomarkers involved in reparative and regenerative functions," she adds. "These positive effects were observed even in the cell mitochondria."

Algatech's proprietary technology mimics the microalgae habitat and natural biological processes. The microalgae is cultivated organically and is exposed to the harsh desert climate, which stimulates the microalgae to produce high levels of active compounds. Algatech's ESL technology ensures the whole algae components remain undamaged and in their natural form throughout production. AstaPure Arava whole-algae aligns with the market demand for clean-label, sustainable, minimally processed ingredients. During 2019 Algatech is expecting to introduce new innovative products and delivery forms based on the AstaPure Arava powder.

"Algatech continues to explore the full spectrum of Haematococcus Pluvialis microalgae beyond astaxanthin," says Efrat Kat, VP of Global Sales for Algatech. "We can now provide consumers with all the goodness of nature in one concentrated, potent, and naturally balanced complex that is delivered with minimal processing and minimal footprint."

"The astaxanthin ingredient in our AstaPure Arava whole-algae product complements the high- value omega oils, fibers, proteins, vitamins, and phospholipids that are inherent in this unique strain of microalgae, bringing the consumer all the powerful health benefits of astaxanthin by the most holistic means and closest to its natural form," adds Kat.

Algatech and NIS Labs are committed to continued exploration of the promising Arava whole algae powder's potential health benefits, and to provide innovative delivery forms which will leverage the new findings and distinctive form of Astaxanthin.

About Algatechnologies

Algatechnologies is a rapidly growing biotechnology company, specializing in the commercial cultivation of microalgae. Founded in 1998, Algatech is a world leader in the production and supply of AstaPure™, a premium natural Astaxanthin - one of the world's most powerful antioxidants - sourced from the microalga Haematococcus pluvialis, and of Fucovital™ - Fucoxanthin complex extracted from the microalgae Phaeodactylum. www.algatech.com

For further information, please contact:

Media contact

NutriPR

Ms. Liat Simha

Tel: +972-9-9742893

E-mail: liat@nutripr.com

Website: www.NutriPR.com

Twitter: @LiatSimha

Algatech contact

Algatechnologies Ltd.

Mr. Or Gottlib VP Marketing

Phone: +972-8-6356425

E-mail: info@algatech.com

Website: www.algatech.com

Twitter: @Algatech98

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/algatech-delivers-potent-astaxanthin-in-whole-food-format-300792998.html

SOURCE Algatechnologies Ltd.