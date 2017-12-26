ALDI Ends 2017 With More Than 200 Product Awards

The Innovative Grocery Chain Has Quadrupled Its Award-Wins in Past Year

BATAVIA, Ill., Dec. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2017 comes to a close, ALDI is wrapping up an unprecedented year of national accolades. The innovative grocery chain has won awards for more than 200 ALDI-exclusive products since January.

"We're honored each time ALDI wins an award," said Jason Hart, ALDI CEO. "Nothing means more to us than the opinions of our customers. The recognitions mean our shoppers appreciate the quality of ALDI products and inspire us to keep bringing them the very best we can offer."

ALDI-Exclusive Products Earn Reputable Recognition

Spanning every aisle in the store, ALDI products received more awards in 2017 than any previous year.

Best New Product Award: 24 product wins

Winners were chosen from results of the 2017 BrandSpark Best New Product Awards survey and user feedback from Shopper Army.



Winning products include Little Journey Baby Food Purees, Specially Selected Brioche Buns and liveGfree Organic Brown Rice Quinoa Pasta.

Parent Tested Parent Approved Seal of Approval: 65 product wins

Thirty-seven products won the PTPA seal, while an additional 28 holiday-focused products earned the Santa Tested Santa Approved Seal of Approval.



Each award-winning product was evaluated by select members of PTPA's extensive volunteer testing community of more than 70,000 trusted parents across North America.



Winning products include SimplyNature Kids Organic Fruit Snacks, Nature's Nectar 100% Apple Juice and SimplyNature Green Pea Crisps.

Gluten-Free Buyers Guide Gluten-Free Awards: 10 product wins

Five products were recognized in the 7th Annual Gluten-Free Awards, while an additional five products were recognized in the 8th annual awards, both announced in 2017.



Winning products include liveGfree Pepperoni Pizza Stuffed Sandwiches (first place in the frozen meals category of the 7th annual awards), liveGfree Gluten Free Plain Wraps (second place in the tortilla or wrap category of the 7th annual awards) and liveGfree Deluxe Macaroni & Cheese (second place in the macaroni and cheese category of the 8th annual awards).

ALDI Leads Industry in Value and Loyalty

For the seventh year in a row, ALDI was voted Value Leader among U.S. grocery stores, according to a 2017 consumer survey conducted by Market Force Information. ALDI was also named the top major national grocery chain for customer loyalty.*

Throughout 2017, ALDI has also been celebrated nationally and regionally as a leading employer and business, including being named to the Forbes Top Workplaces list, as well as Top Workplaces lists in 14 markets across the U.S., including Chicago, Houston, Minneapolis and St. Louis.

ALDI Wines Garner Top Wine Industry Endorsements

ALDI-exclusive wines have been recognized by expert organizations in the wine industry, such as the Beverage Testing Institute (BTI) and the San Diego International Wine and Spirits Challenge. Ratings are the result of blind tastings by panels of highly experienced and professional tasters who rate wines to reflect their overall style, character and quality.

"ALDI is a destination for wine enthusiasts looking for a diverse variety of reds, whites and rosés. Awards for our wine portfolio show us that we're succeeding in providing high-quality wine at a great value," said Hart.

In 2017, 35 ALDI-exclusive wines were recognized by BTI with a "Best Buy" rating, including five Gold Medal winners: Paluzzi Moscato D'Asti, Lot Series Reserve Malbec, Lot Series Grande Brut, William Wright Reserve Pinot Noir and Crimson Roots Zinfandel. The ALDI-exclusive Sargent Canyon Cabernet Sauvignon also earned a "Highly Recommend" rating from the San Diego International Wine and Spirits Challenge.

In addition to wine industry awards, the ALDI-exclusive Broken Clouds Pinot Noir earned the coveted 2017 Product of the Year** title in the wine category (along with the SimplyNature Organic White Cheddar Puffs in the salty snacks category). The red wine from Sonoma Coast, California was ranked a favorite by 40,000 American shoppers for its rich berry flavors with an allspice finish.

Additionally, Chefs In America awarded its highest distinction, the American Masters of Taste Gold Medal Endorsement, to 12 wines from ALDI (in addition to 69 other ALDI-exclusive products). The network of more than 6,500 corporate and executive chefs and food industry professionals endorse products that emphasize taste excellence and superior quality.

For more information on award-winning ALDI products and industry recognitions, please visit aldi.us.

About ALDI Inc.

A leader in the grocery retailing industry since 1976, ALDI operates more than 1,700 U.S. stores in 35 states. More than 40 million customers each month benefit from the ALDI simple and streamlined approach to retailing. ALDI sells the most frequently purchased grocery and household items, primarily under its exclusive brands, which are designed to meet or exceed the national name brands on taste and quality. ALDI is so confident in the quality of its products, the company offers a Double Guarantee: If for any reason a customer is not 100 percent satisfied with any ALDI food product, ALDI will gladly replace the product and refund the purchase price. For the seventh year in a row, ALDI was recognized as a value leader among U.S. grocery stores by a Market Force Information® survey of U.S. consumers. For more information about ALDI, visit aldi.us.

*According to annual surveys of U.S. consumers conducted from 2011 to 2017 by Market Force Information®

**Winners were chosen in a survey of 40,000 American shoppers by global research agency Kantar TNS

