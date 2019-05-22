Alaya Naturals Announces Nationwide Launch Of New Line Of Supplements And Protein Powders

Alaya Naturals Develops a Clean, Nourishing Line of Supplements and Powders that Exceed the Highest Level of Standards



NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaya Naturals is excited to launch their debut line of supplements and protein powders nationwide. This new line was built on the belief that foods can and should heal the physical and mental body, and was developed from the cleanest, purest ingredients.

Alaya was developed to help those looking to live a natural, clean lifestyle to achieve the mental clarity, stamina, and level of wellness that they desire. Born with an autoimmune disease that suppresses white blood cells, Founder Shauna Reiter, spent years battling oppressive ailments and knew that her body needed healing. She spent years researching, testing and finally perfecting her line of products, all of which are Non-GMO, and includes vegan USDA certified organic powders.

"Developing Alaya Naturals has been my passion for years, and now, looking back, every doctor visit, every test, brought me to this point. I feel more present in every aspect of my life and I want others to feel that too." - Shauna Reiter, Founder of Alaya Naturals.

"I am always looking for things that are top quality, and one of the things I fell in love with right off the bat was Alaya Naturals Green Superblend. I loved the ingredient blend, texture of the powder and the flavor when adding to my morning shakes. It gets me all my superfoods, antioxidants, and adaptogens in one serving! Plus, it's certified organic and ethically sourced. For all these reasons I flat out fell in love with the brand and reached out to Shauna to invest." - Jillian Michaels wellness coach, businesswoman, author and television personality.

Meaning "dwelling" or "abode" in Sanskrit, Alaya was developed to help those looking to live a natural, clean lifestyle to achieve the mental clarity, stamina and level of wellness that they desire. Founded by Shauna Reiter in 2018, Alaya provides the highest standard of supplements and protein powders with the purest, cleanest ingredients.

For more on Alaya Naturals, visit us at AlayaNaturals.com or amazon.com and on Instagram @Alaya.Naturals and Facebook . Tune in to Shauna Reiter's recent interviews on The Jillian Michael's Show and The Skinny Confidential .

