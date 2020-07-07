7 Recipes TV's Favorite Cook Wants You to Eat to Stay Healthy!

JaneUnChained and Inspired Debut New Day New Chef: Support and Feed Edition

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The new show, now streaming on Amazon's Prime Video, features chefs from LA's top vegan restaurants cooking up extraordinary plant-based dishes, which are needed now more than ever to achieve optimal health during these perilous times. The show is free for Prime members!

Check it out here: https://amzn.to/2VysJQ9

The Food

On New Day New Chef Support and Feed Edition, LA's top chefs veganize a German pastry - called a Maultaschen - by filling the dough with spinach and peas instead of meat. Jackfruit is transformed into fish cakes. The classic Mexican burrito gets a makeover with pickled cabbage. There's a new spin on Italian Panzanella salad, a wild take on peanut butter sandwiches and an ice cream pie made with almonds. All of it: 100% cholesterol-free, dairy-free and meatless, packed with vitamins, minerals, anti-oxidants and anti-inflammatories to fortify our health.

The TV Cook

One of the stars of this special edition is Lesley Nicol, the award-winning actress who plays Downton Abbey's endearing head cook Beryl Patmore. Mrs. Patmore cracks eggs and whips cream in the historic drama's kitchen. But, in real life, actor Lesley Nicol has had a change of heart when it comes to what's in her stew. Fans may be surprised to learn that Lesley has become a vegan. She's even taking vegan cooking classes from one of the show's chefs, Sun Cafe's Ron Russell, who shows viewers how to make butternut squash Coulis topped with roasted vegetables and vegan feta cream.

Support and Feed

In this special edition, the food is delivered to those most in need, from children's charities to senior centers, by the amazing organization Support and Feed created by Maggie Baird, actress and mother to superstars Billie Eilish and Finneas, who all appear on the show.

Nutrition

Doctor Neal Barnard, President of Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, calls it the perfect show for our times: "New Day New Chef Support and Feed Edition breaks critically important new ground as people everywhere rethink what to eat for health, ethics, and the environment. It's engaging and fun, as it tackles the issues that matter most." Dr. Barnard appears on the show explaining plant-based nutrition.

Other Celebrity Participants

The show's host is journalist and New York Times bestselling author Jane Velez-Mitchell. Also appearing: Dynasty's Elaine Hendrix, CSI's Jorja Fox, Lost's Emilie de Ravin, Friday's original "Bye Felicia" Angela Means-Kaaya, supermodel Joanna Krupa, influencer Kyle Krieger, America's Next Top Model's Katie Cleary and American Idol announcer Mark Thompson.

New Day New Chef: Support and Feed Edition is produced by Inspired. and the nonprofit 501c3 JaneUnChained News Network, and directed by Emmy Award winner Eamonn McCrystal.

www.supportandfeed.com

www.newdaynewchef.com

