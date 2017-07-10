This 4-Ingredient Coffee Ice Cream Recipe Went Viral, and It’s SO Healthy

People are going absolutely crazy over this recipe. Maybe it’s because it’s dairy-free, or maybe it’s the pure simplicity of throwing four simple ingredients into a blender. All we know is this ice cream has somehow helped people lose weight and has satisfied their sweets cravings all at the same time.

The recipe was originally shared by Becca Ludlum, author of the My Crazy Good Life blog, and was shared shortly after by over 61,000 readers online. People realized they’d found the answer to their diet dreams — healthy ice cream they could make in a blender.

Frozen bananas in a blender is nothing new. That kind of “nice” cream is old news — but this isn’t your typical “nice” cream recipe. This version tastes way sweeter and way creamier than what your sugar-craving palate has been settling on, with half the ingredients of other “healthy” recipes.

There is absolutely no need to splurge on maca powder, non-dairy milk, or stevia. You can get your fix of caffeinated, creamy heaven in five minutes or less with basic ingredients you probably already have in your kitchen.

Here’s how to make it:

1. Brew your favorite coffee.

2. Blend bananas, coffee, honey or another natural sweetener, and vanilla extract.

3. Freeze.

That’s it.

Those who have tried the recipe are calling it “Brilliant!” and “Awesome!” reporting so far that it’s as creamy and satisfying as it seems.

It’s also gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan if you swap out honey for maple syrup.