3rd Annual CEO Summit Scheduled March 9, 2018 During The Natural Products Expo

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiom Foods, one of the largest makers of rice and pea protein ingredients in the U.S., will host the third annual CEO Summit (#CEOSUMMITBYAXIOM) on Friday, March 9, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. during the Natural Products Expo. A peer-to-peer group of leaders from different verticals of the naturals industry are coming together to present newsworthy topics and current issues to the press in a "Did You Know" styled press conference with interesting statistics, research and little-known facts. The CEOs will be convening at Morton's Restaurant (1895 Harbor Boulevard, Anaheim, CA, 92802 - right outside the Anaheim Convention Center) and the press is invited to join the executives for a lively discussion. Members of former CEO Summits will also be in attendance to further the community bond.

The event will be moderated by Good Housekeeping Magazine Nutrition Director, Jaclyn London, MS, RD. Toplines of this year's discussion includes:

Natasha Case, CEO & Co-Founder, Coolhaus – While traditional roles used to consider a woman's place to be in the kitchen, it's hugely ironic that today women are underrepresented in senior leadership roles, most egregiously in the retail food business. This cult ice cream shop empress will also share shocking statistics about how female entrepreneurs are not getting their fair scoop of startup funding. Gender disparity cuts across many different industries, but according to research, the consumer goods sector is one of the worst offenders.

Emilie Davidson Hoyt, CEO & Founder, LATHER – Exposes the truth behind fragrance in consumer products. Did you know that 1/3 of Americans report health problems when exposed to fragranced household and personal care products? One of the pioneers of the natural skincare industry from the 1990s, Emilie, has a lot to say about the constituents of "fragrance," which can include up to 4,000 different ingredients. With the passing of the Product Right to Know Act (SB258) in CA this past fall, manufacturers are still not required to disclose the ingredients in "fragrance." How could this affect our consumers?

David Janow, CEO, Axiom Foods & Growing Naturals - Wall Street has pegged the plant food business at a whopping $3.5B. America's biggest meat manufacturers from Cargill to Tyson are ditching the animal protein business to invest and create products from plants. Now that the plant-based diet industry has moved from alternative to mainstream, how do naturals companies plan supply chains with enough commercial quantities, yet keep the quality high enough to satisfy the purist demand?

Joanie Parsons, Co-Founder, Trücup Coffee – 74.9M American Baby Boomers are about to create a massive economic shift and impact on consumer product trends. With over 20% of the population diagnosed with GERD (Gastroesophageal reflux disease) and 40% experiencing frequent acid reflux symptoms, what methods are natural food companies using to accommodate this huge segment of Americans with sensitive stomachs?

